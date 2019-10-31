Image Credit:

South Indian star Mammootty will headline the Abu Dhabi T10 opening ceremony taking place at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in November.

The actor, who has appeared in more than 400 films, will be part of a star-studded line-up of celebrities attending the opening ceremony of the cricketing event on November 14.

Mammootty will share the stage with Pakistani singer Atif Aslam, Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi, South Indian model and actress Parvati Nair and Bangladeshi film star Shakib Khan at the event.

“Cricket has always been a big part of my life, and I am incredibly thrilled to be part of this unique event in Abu Dhabi,” said Mammootty in a statement.

“I’m always energised and excited by the opportunity to reach fans across different parts of the world. It’s going to be a spectacular show, one that I know fans will love and won’t forget in a hurry.”

The opening concert will last two hours, with music and dance performances. Special ‘meet and greet’ tickets with Mammootty are also on sale.

Following the opening concert, the first day of action will see Yuvraj Singh’s Maratha Arabians take on the defending champions Northern Warriors and newcomer Team Abu Dhabi facing off Shahid Afridi’s Qalandars.

Tickets for the opening ceremony and the cricket matches are now on sale.