Bringing a bit of cheer during these grim times, Indian comedians Vir Das, Amit Tandon, Jeeveshu Ahluwalia, among other celebrities, will host a weekly stand-up comedy series that will stream online.
BookMyShow is launching ‘Ha Ha Ha-Bibi’, a new, weekly stand-up comedy series, which aims to bring original comedy content from the stars of the stand-up comedy world. ‘Ha Ha Ha-Bibi’ will stream live every week on the video-conferencing app, Zoom.
Tickets inclusive of login link cost Dh30 and are available online on the company’s website. Early bird tickets available at Dh25. The ‘Ha Ha Ha-Bibi’ talent line-up over the series’ first four weeks include the following:
Vir Das At Home
May 28, 8.30pm to 9.30pm (UAE time)
Officially India’s highest-selling comedian, Vir Das has previously performed at the sold-out Dubai Opera earlier this year and has secured international fame on Netflix with his stand-up and his hit new show, ‘Hasmukh’. Das, also an actor and comedy musician, has starred in several Bollywood movies and performed in approximately 35 plays, over 1000 stand-up comedy shows, 18 films, eight TV shows and six comedy specials.
Jeeveshu Ahluwalia
June 4, 8.30pm to 9.30pm
With more than 41 million views across YouTube, Ahluwalia is a renowned stand-up comedian and writer. Having graduated from boardroom to comedy star, Ahluwalia has performed over 3,000 shows across India and beyond.
Anshu Mor
June 11, 8.30 to 930pm
Mor swapped life as the head of the Microsoft’s Xbox division to follow his passion and start an entertainment content company. A year later, Mor’s dream is reality and he’s widely recognised as one of India’s brightest up-and-coming stand-up comedians.
Amit Tandon
June 18, 8.30pm to 9.30pm
After hitting it big globally as one of three Indian comedians featured on Netflix in 2019, Tandon has amassed a whopping 100 million views on social media. In a career of 1,400-plus shows, Tandon has performed in 25 countries including USA, UK, Australia, Canada, the UAE and Singapore.