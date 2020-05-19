The stand-up comedians will perform in a series of online shows available over Zoom

Comedian Vir Das Image Credit: Supplied

Bringing a bit of cheer during these grim times, Indian comedians Vir Das, Amit Tandon, Jeeveshu Ahluwalia, among other celebrities, will host a weekly stand-up comedy series that will stream online.

BookMyShow is launching ‘Ha Ha Ha-Bibi’, a new, weekly stand-up comedy series, which aims to bring original comedy content from the stars of the stand-up comedy world. ‘Ha Ha Ha-Bibi’ will stream live every week on the video-conferencing app, Zoom.

Tickets inclusive of login link cost Dh30 and are available online on the company’s website. Early bird tickets available at Dh25. The ‘Ha Ha Ha-Bibi’ talent line-up over the series’ first four weeks include the following:

Vir Das At Home

May 28, 8.30pm to 9.30pm (UAE time)

Vir Das. Image Credit: IANS

Officially India’s highest-selling comedian, Vir Das has previously performed at the sold-out Dubai Opera earlier this year and has secured international fame on Netflix with his stand-up and his hit new show, ‘Hasmukh’. Das, also an actor and comedy musician, has starred in several Bollywood movies and performed in approximately 35 plays, over 1000 stand-up comedy shows, 18 films, eight TV shows and six comedy specials.

Jeeveshu Ahluwalia

June 4, 8.30pm to 9.30pm

Jeeveshu Ahluwalia Image Credit: Supplied

With more than 41 million views across YouTube, Ahluwalia is a renowned stand-up comedian and writer. Having graduated from boardroom to comedy star, Ahluwalia has performed over 3,000 shows across India and beyond.

Anshu Mor

June 11, 8.30 to 930pm

Image Credit: Supplied

Mor swapped life as the head of the Microsoft’s Xbox division to follow his passion and start an entertainment content company. A year later, Mor’s dream is reality and he’s widely recognised as one of India’s brightest up-and-coming stand-up comedians.

Amit Tandon

June 18, 8.30pm to 9.30pm