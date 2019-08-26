Image Credit: Supplied

Bollywood actor and playwright Manav Kaul’s critically-acclaimed play ‘Chuhal’ will be staged in Dubai on August 30 at The Junction, Alserkal Avenue.

The actor, best known for starring in films such as ‘Haider’, ‘Jai Gangjal’ and ‘Tumhari Sulu’, has penned the Hindi rom-com, which will feature UAE-based artists from The Junction in the lead roles.

‘Chuhal’ (Playful Banter) narrates the story of two strangers who fall in love despite their contrasting personalities and differing ideas of happily ever after. The small-town romantic comedy is based during a time when life existed without the prevalence of WhatsApp.