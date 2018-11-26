Legendary Californian band Guns N’ Roses brought ‘November Rain’ to Abu Dhabi as the skies opened up without reservation through an electrifying two-hour set.
The rockers kicked off the night with ‘It’s So Easy’, released as the band’s first single in 1987 and included on their debut album, ‘Appetite for Destruction’.
The hits kept coming as they followed with ‘Mr Brownstone’ from the same album before moving on to ‘Chinese Democracy’, their sixth and most recent album.
As Axl Rose resonated with his deep baritone, delivering memorable hit after another, the night truly belonged to Slash whose epic guitar riffs were only topped by the minute-long solo that cemented his claim as one of the greatest guitarists of all time.
Bassist Duff McKagen also took the mic from Axl to deliver a fiery rendition of ‘Double Talking Jive’.
The three-time Grammy nominated rockers continued to own the stage, making their way through a collection of their hits, including ‘Rocket Queen’, ‘You Could Be Mine’, ‘Civil War’ and ‘Coma’, before Slash owned the stage once with another prodigious guitar solo of ‘Godfather’.
But fans continued to wait patiently, poised for the moment when Slash would hit those first chords of ‘Sweet Child O Mine’. The response, as expected, was electrifying.
With Dizzy Reed and Melissa Reese on keyboards and Frank Ferrer on the drums, the magnetic performance from Guns N’ Roses continued as they made their way through their catalogue of rock classics, including ‘Better’, ‘Estranged’, ‘Live and Let Die’ and, of course, ‘November Rain’.
Some could say it was a fitting end to an action-packed weekend of races and concerts, but for fans who stood under the pouring rain to watch these legendary performers, there could be no end to the magical night.