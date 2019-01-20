‘Don’t Matter Now’ (the lead single off of Ezra’s second album ‘Staying at Tamara’s’) peaked at No 66 in the UK, despite receiving positive reviews. This weighed heavy on the singer, who called a crisis meeting with his record label. It served as a wake-up call. “I don’t want to sound like the inspirational quote on the wall of a secondary school staff room, but ‘Don’t Matter Now’ failing was the best thing that could have happened to me. I realised how much I must have been taking it all for granted,” Ezra told The Guardian.