Abu Dhabi

‘Lean on Pete’ Screening

'Lean on Pete’ Screening Image Credit: Supplied

A young boy searches for belonging on the fringes of contemporary American society starring Charlie Plummer, Chloe Sevigny, Steve Buscemi in a film directed by Andrew Haigh. Tonight at Manarat Al Saadiyat, by Cinema Space at 7.30pm. RSVP to enter.

+ cs-leanonpete.splashthat.com

Dinner Deal

Image Credit: Supplied

Jones the Grocer has announced a Dh99 dinner deal inclusive of a starter, a main, a dessert and a house beverage or chilled soft drink across participating stores in the UAE. Dishes include spiced lentil soup, bao buns filled with pulled beef, a chargrilled chicken burger with chimichurri and aioli and more. Across Abu Dhabi and Dubai outlets.

+ jonesthegrocer.com

All You Can Eat Dim Sum

Dai Pai Dong at Rosewood Abu Dhabi is serving an all-you-can-eat dim sum menu for Dh98. Dishes include soups, steamed dumplings, fried nibbles, rice rolls, fried rice and desserts on the menu. Served from noon until 3pm and available from Sundays to Thursdays.

Call 02 813 5550

Dubai

Film Screening

Image Credit: Supplied

Palestinian director Muayad Alayan’s film, The Reports on Sarah and Saleem screens today at Cinema Akil, Al Quoz. The film follows an extra-marital affair between an Israeli woman and a Palestinian man. Tonight at 7.30pm. Tickets priced at Dh52.50.

+ cinemaakil.com

Pool Day Pass

Image Credit: Supplied

Atlantis, The Palm has launched a new, free pool day pass. Open every day from 11am, with access via the Nasimi Beach entrance, the Summer Pool Sessions is open to everyone above 21 years with complimentary sun lounger and pool access. Women also receive a complimentary drink between 12pm-3pm. Shisha also available.

+ atlantisthepalm.com

DSS Deal of the Day

Image Credit: Supplied

The ‘Deal of the Day’ is back for the 22nd edition of Dubai Summer Surprises. All DOTD deals are available for one day only until stocks last. Today, Nautica in Mall of Emirates is selling everything in store for Dh99.

+ dubaisummersurprises.com

Ladies Night

Zoco at Al Habtoor City hosts ladies’ night every Monday from 8pm to 2am. Ladies enjoy three complimentary beverages and a 25 per cent discount on food. Salsa music by DJ Jack all night.

Call 04 437 0044

Free Meals for Spaniards

Le Meridien Dubai Hotel and Conference Centre is hosting a special promotion at Bebemos restaurant. Present your Spanish passport when you dine at the restaurant and enjoy a free lunch or dinner until August 31.

Call 04 702 2455

Battle of the Bands

McGettigan’s is on the hunt to find the best band in the city with prizes up for grabs. The best band walks away with Dh10,000 in cash and an eight-week residency. Tonight, Smooth Band, Magnifico, The Groundz and Candy Flippers perform at McGettigan’s DWTC, from 7pm onwards.

+ mcgettigans.com

Wellington Month

Hell’s Kitchen Dubai is offering two Wellington set menus this month: the signature Beef Wellington; meat starters and select desserts; a vegetarian menu with beetroot wellington with vegetarian starters and select desserts. The three-course menus are priced at Dh300 per person. At Caesars Palace, Bluewaters Island.

Call 04 556 6466

Dining Deal

Image Credit: Supplied

PM at The Palm at the W allows guests to dine-around the restaurants at the property. Start at Massimo Bottura’s Torno Subito with a selection of Aperitivo, paired with two house beverages. Guests then head to Akira Back for a selection of sharing dishes complimented with two house beverages. SoBe comes next for dessert and a beverage. At W Dubai, The Palm at Dh499 per person. Available Saturday to Wednesday, 7pm until 1am.

Call 04 245 5555

Ras Al Khaimah

Maki Mondays

Enjoy a feast of maki rolls prepared by the resident sushi chef at the Shore House. At Dh149 per person, inclusive of the all-you-can-eat maki roll menu and miso soup. Prices do not include taxes.