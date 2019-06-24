Abu Dhabi
‘Lean on Pete’ Screening
A young boy searches for belonging on the fringes of contemporary American society starring Charlie Plummer, Chloe Sevigny, Steve Buscemi in a film directed by Andrew Haigh. Tonight at Manarat Al Saadiyat, by Cinema Space at 7.30pm. RSVP to enter.
+ cs-leanonpete.splashthat.com
Dinner Deal
Jones the Grocer has announced a Dh99 dinner deal inclusive of a starter, a main, a dessert and a house beverage or chilled soft drink across participating stores in the UAE. Dishes include spiced lentil soup, bao buns filled with pulled beef, a chargrilled chicken burger with chimichurri and aioli and more. Across Abu Dhabi and Dubai outlets.
+ jonesthegrocer.com
All You Can Eat Dim Sum
Dai Pai Dong at Rosewood Abu Dhabi is serving an all-you-can-eat dim sum menu for Dh98. Dishes include soups, steamed dumplings, fried nibbles, rice rolls, fried rice and desserts on the menu. Served from noon until 3pm and available from Sundays to Thursdays.
Call 02 813 5550
Dubai
Film Screening
Palestinian director Muayad Alayan’s film, The Reports on Sarah and Saleem screens today at Cinema Akil, Al Quoz. The film follows an extra-marital affair between an Israeli woman and a Palestinian man. Tonight at 7.30pm. Tickets priced at Dh52.50.
+ cinemaakil.com
Pool Day Pass
Atlantis, The Palm has launched a new, free pool day pass. Open every day from 11am, with access via the Nasimi Beach entrance, the Summer Pool Sessions is open to everyone above 21 years with complimentary sun lounger and pool access. Women also receive a complimentary drink between 12pm-3pm. Shisha also available.
+ atlantisthepalm.com
DSS Deal of the Day
The ‘Deal of the Day’ is back for the 22nd edition of Dubai Summer Surprises. All DOTD deals are available for one day only until stocks last. Today, Nautica in Mall of Emirates is selling everything in store for Dh99.
+ dubaisummersurprises.com
Ladies Night
Zoco at Al Habtoor City hosts ladies’ night every Monday from 8pm to 2am. Ladies enjoy three complimentary beverages and a 25 per cent discount on food. Salsa music by DJ Jack all night.
Call 04 437 0044
Free Meals for Spaniards
Le Meridien Dubai Hotel and Conference Centre is hosting a special promotion at Bebemos restaurant. Present your Spanish passport when you dine at the restaurant and enjoy a free lunch or dinner until August 31.
Call 04 702 2455
Battle of the Bands
McGettigan’s is on the hunt to find the best band in the city with prizes up for grabs. The best band walks away with Dh10,000 in cash and an eight-week residency. Tonight, Smooth Band, Magnifico, The Groundz and Candy Flippers perform at McGettigan’s DWTC, from 7pm onwards.
+ mcgettigans.com
Wellington Month
Hell’s Kitchen Dubai is offering two Wellington set menus this month: the signature Beef Wellington; meat starters and select desserts; a vegetarian menu with beetroot wellington with vegetarian starters and select desserts. The three-course menus are priced at Dh300 per person. At Caesars Palace, Bluewaters Island.
Call 04 556 6466
Dining Deal
PM at The Palm at the W allows guests to dine-around the restaurants at the property. Start at Massimo Bottura’s Torno Subito with a selection of Aperitivo, paired with two house beverages. Guests then head to Akira Back for a selection of sharing dishes complimented with two house beverages. SoBe comes next for dessert and a beverage. At W Dubai, The Palm at Dh499 per person. Available Saturday to Wednesday, 7pm until 1am.
Call 04 245 5555
Ras Al Khaimah
Maki Mondays
Enjoy a feast of maki rolls prepared by the resident sushi chef at the Shore House. At Dh149 per person, inclusive of the all-you-can-eat maki roll menu and miso soup. Prices do not include taxes.
Call 07 204 8888