Abu Dhabi

Those looking for a bit of culture can head to Al Ain Oasis for the ‘Handicrafts at the Oasis’ exhibition, which will take place from 9 to 11am today and again on October 23. The event employs resources of the House of Artisans and highlights the handicrafts inscribed on Unesco’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

+ visitabudhabi.ae

Film Screening

Catch the screening of Young Picasso today at 6pm at Louvre Abu Dhabi. The documentary, directed by Phil Grabsky, looks at the life of Pablo Picasso, one of the greatest artists of our time. Many films have dealt with his later years — the art, the affairs and the wide circle of friends. But where did this all begin?

This documentary looks at the early years of Picasso’s life. Doors open 20 minutes before the screening. All seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Screening is free to attend and inclusive of museum entry.

+ louvreabudhabi.ae

Pink October

Enjoy two hours of body and face treatment at Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island, all for a cause. Pick a treatment for choice for Dh850 and 50 per cent of your contribution will be donated to Al Jalila Foundation in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Valid until October 31.

Call 02-4922333

The Laughter Factory

Check out the Social Faux Pas! tour by The Laughter Factory, featuring Mike Capozzola (pictured), Eleanor Tiernan and Emmanuel Sonubi. Tonight at Park Rotana, Abu Dhabi, at 8pm, followed by a show in Dubai tomorrow at TRYP by Wyndham at 9pm and two shows on Friday – at Studio One Hotel, Dubai at 7pm and Hilton Dubai Jumeirah at 9pm. Tckets priced at Dh160.

+ thelaughterfactory.com

Dubai

The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale

The book fair returns to Dubai bringing together millions of brand new titles under one roof. A range of genres from modern classics to thrillers will be available with a discount of 50 to 80 per cent. Gather your book buddies and head to Sound Stage 2 and 3 at Dubai Studio City. Free entry. Runs until Sunday.

Call 04-3914664

Bolly Quiz Night

Brush up on your Bollywood trivia as Suneel Bhambhani and radio presenter Abhijeet kick off their quiz night this evening at

the Rooftop Royal Ascot. Revelry begins at 6pm. Entertainment to be followed by DJ Pierre Ferns and DJ Ricky Dubai.

Call 055-6448363

It’s Oktoberfest

If you didn’t make it to Munich this year, don’t fret. Grand Hyatt Dubai is doing you a solid with its Oktoberfest celebrations. So dust off your Lederhosen, grab your Dirndls and Prost and join in the festivities until October 26, from 7pm to 2am. Food buffet is priced at Dh150 per person, inclusive of entrance. Strictly 21 years and up.

Call 04-3172222

Free Yoga Class

Lululemon hosts complimentary in-store yoga classes every Wednesday at 8.30am at its outlets at Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Marina Mall and City Centre Mirdif. No registration or mat required. First come first served basis.

+ facebook.com/lululemonMiddleEast

Brazilian Film Fest

Catch the ongoing Brazilian Film Festival, which ends tomorrow at the Alliance Francaise in Oud Metha. Today’s 7.30pm screening showcases 2 Dois Filhos de Franscisco, a poignant film that narrates the story of

a man with a dream to see his children become country music stars. Admission is free but register through the website.

+ afdubai.org

Jazz Night

The Veronica Vintage Band is back at Jones the Grocer, Dusit Thani with live performances tonight from 7.30pm.

Call 04-3174457

Sharjah

Beach Library

The Sharjah Beach Library initiative has made its way to Khor Fakkan Beach, as part of the yearlong celebrations of Sharjah’s Unesco World Book Capital 2019 title. The initiative seeks to nurture a culture of reading and raise community awareness.

+ visitsharjah.com

Tea Workshop

Sharjah Museums Authority is running a series of educational programmes and today’s session is on Moroccan Tea, to be held at the Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilization. Learn about its benefits and recipe. Tickets priced at Dh10 for adults.

Call 06-5652988