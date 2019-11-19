Image Credit:

ABU DHABI

A Maze of Light and Thread

A maze constructed from thousands of silicon threads, Susanna Fritscher’s Fur die Luft (For the Air) has been installed in one of Louvre Abu Dhabi’s galleries. Stretched between the floor and the ceiling like strings of a giant musical instrument, the artwork acts as a mist-like filter between visitors and the architecture around them, transforming their perception of the space. Today at 11am, Fritscher will give a talk about her installation. Dh63 entry.

+ louvreabudhabi.ae

Best of the Fest Tour

Sign up for a night of entertainment as the next round of The Laughter Factory acts take to the stage. Tonight, catch British comedian Brennan Reece, along with award-winning comedian Rich Wilson and Adam Rowe (pictured), who has risen from a prodigious newcomer to an international headline act. The trio perform tonight at the Park Rotana, from 8pm. Tomorrow, they head to Dubai for 9pm showing at TRYP by Wyndham. Day after they will be at Dukes A Royal Hide Away Hotel, The Palm Dubai at 9pm. Tickets are priced at Dh160.

Call 050-8786728

2019 IWWF World Wakeboard Championships

Watch the UAE’s first ever international team compete against the world’s best at the four-day event for the open men’s and women’s categories as they battle for the $50,000 prize. Event is on until Saturday at the Abu Dhabi International Marine Sports Club.

+ adimsc.ae

Dine With Chefs

As part of Abu Dhabi Culinary Season, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi has launched an initiative where food fans will be able to interact and dine with the finest resident chefs across the city’s fine-dining outlets. Prices vary. Until December 14.

+ adculinaryseason.ae

UrbaNation

A fusion of street culture, music, streetwear, art and motorsport, this 10-day urban festival will bring together performers, artists and creatives showcasing talents across art, music, grafitti and much more. At Formal Park, until Saturday. Free entry.

+ abudhabimoments.ae

Dubai

Dubai Watch Week

Watch collectors and enthusiasts gather for a five-day event in celebration of the art of watchmaking. Some top watches in the world by prestigious brands will be on display for guests to enjoy. Free registration. From 10am to 10pm at DIFC Gate Village.

+ dubaiwatchweek.com

Lumidee at Cavalli

The American rapper, singer and songwriter, best known for her 2003 hit Never Leave You (Uh Oooh, Uh Oooh), which reached the Top 10 in more than 10 countries, will perform at Cavalli Club. The performance is part of the restaurant and lounge’s Rosay Urban night, where guests can join for dinner from 8.30pm and enjoy unlimited oysters and beverages for Dh299. A la carte is also available.

Call 050-9910400

Passenger Live

Join Michael Rosenberg, better known as Passenger, the English artist behind Let Her Go is bringing his brand of indie rock-meets-folk melodies to Dubai Opera at 8pm tonight. Tickets from Dh195 to Dh495.

Call 04-4408888

Light Me Up Ladies Night

Taikun, the pan-Asian restaurant and urban garden in Downtown Dubai has a new ladies’ night from 7pm where ladies get three free drinks or bottomless drinks and three street food dishes for Dh120.

Call 04-5283780

Staircase Gallery

Experience another level of art. Bringing together the work of eight local, regional and international artists in one location. The murals will be displayed on the walls of indoor staircases of DIFC Gate Village 3 as part of DIFC Art Nights. From 7 to 10pm today. Free to attend.

+ difc.ae

Luigia’s Cheeky Children’s Party

Celebrate World Children’s Day today with a special party for the little ones at Luigia. For just Dh100, kids can revel in two hours of games such as Musical Statues, Balloon Bending, Glitter Tattoos, Limbo, Pass the Parcel and choose from pizza or pasta options and a goody bag to take home. Parents can indulge in Italian favourites from the a la carte menu. From 4 to 7pm. At Rixos Premium.

Call 04-3496950

Free Cupcakes for Children’s Day

Brownie Point is celebrating Children’s Day with free cupcakes. Kids below 12 years will get a free cupcake from the outlet today. The cupcakes are specially prepared with colourful toppings, sprinkles, liners and frosting. The promotion is available across all Brownie Point outlets.

+ browniepointuae.com

SHARJAH

Sharjah Ladies Club Noon Arts Award

The award, organised by Collage Talent Center at Sharjah Ladies Club (SLC), is open to female artists and photographers from all over the UAE. The theme this year is ‘After the Rain’, and selected works will be on display at the Kunooz Ballroom at SLC until Thursday.