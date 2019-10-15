The Louvre Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Abdul Rahman/Gulf News

ABU DHABI

The Art of Mosaic Workshop

Learn and create your own mini-mural by painting and gluing mosaic pieces into a work of art with Nasim Al Majid. At Art Gallery, Cultural Foundation from 5 to 7pm. Tickets are priced at Dh250. For those aged 15 years and above.

+ culturalfoundation.ae

Annual Pass at Louvre Abu Dhabi

Families interacting at tactile station Image Credit: © Department of Culture and Tou

For less than the price of two visits, students and teachers can visit the museum as often as they’d like for a whole year. Students at school or in higher education age 13 and above, based in the UAE or abroad and teachers, college professors and other educators holding teacher accreditation, based in the UAE or abroad can get unlimited entry to Louvre Abu Dhabi valid for one year for Dh120.

+ louvreabudhabi.ae

Mexican Cooking Class

Roll up your sleeves and join Chef Maria as she takes you through the way to cook true Mexican style whether you like good old traditional way of feel like experimenting. Chef Maria has interesting recipes to teach all kinds of preferences plus lots of tips and tricks. From 2 to 4pm at El Sombrero, Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort. Dh149.

Call 02-6773333

DUBAI

Handbags Tour

Christie’s Dubai will showcase 20 bags from the upcoming London auction of Handbags and Accessories, offering rare and unique pieces from the leading names in fashion – Chanel, Gucci, Hermes and Louis Vuitton, amongst others. From vintage to contemporary, some collector pieces are also available for immediate purchase. Until Thursday at Christie’s Dubai – DIFC, Gate Village, Building 5, Podium Level. From 10am to 6pm.

+ christies.com/auctions/dubai

Art of Story-telling

Emirates Literature Foundation will host award-winning novelist Lisa O’Donnell at an intimate evening tonight, where she will discuss the art of storytelling and the tension between imagination and realism in fiction. O’Donnell won the Commonwealth Book Prize-for her debut The Death of Bees. The talk will be held at 7pm at the Creative Space, Crowne Plaza Hotel, Dubai Festival City. Tickets cost Dh35.

+ elfdubai.org

Ladies Night with Josh McCartney

Grab the girls for a night of all out glamour and style and enjoy the voice of Josh McCartney and his music as well as three complimentary selected house beverages to keep the party going. From 8pm to 1am at A.E.R Lounge and bar, Emirates Financial Tower, DIFC.

Call 04-2687368

Al Fresco Pop-up Market

Bounty Beets Market will run weekly on Tuesdays, supporting the UAE’s home grown brands. Do your evening shopping under the stars with the girls as part of Up Beet Ladies’ Night from 5 to 9pm tonight, and browse the pop-up stalls be set up on the outdoor terrace. At Le Meridien Mina Seyahi.

Call 04-5117373

Taste Ladies Night

With an international menu inspired by different countries and regions and of course, expats living and working in the UAE, the new night will feature a live entertainment show combined with acts and music. Complimentary drinks for ladies all night and chef’s selection until midnight. From 10pm at Drai’s Dubai, Meydan Grandstand.

Call 052-3888857

Retro Night

Tuesday is all about the 80s and 90s at WXYZ Bar. Be ready to be taken back to the old school days and reminisce with friends or colleagues while enjoying unlimited bites with two house beverages for Dh99 per person. At Aloft Dubai South, Aviation City, from 5 to 7pm.

Call 04-8238888

Screaming Meditation

Do you ever feel like screaming to let your suppressed emotions and feelings out? The Smash Room, a non-judgmental zone located in Al Quoz, is hosting its second-ever Screaming Meditation today along with with Bianca Devananda, a holistic therapist to deliver a life-changing and fun session to help people feel rejuvenated, refreshed and energetic. From8pm. Dh187 per person.

+ thesmashroom.ae

AJMAN

Bento Box Lunch

An alternative to the typical lunch offerings, you can choose from six types of bento box menus ranging from Arabic, Indian, Italian, Continental and Fish & Chips. Each of these bento boxes include a starter, main dish, side dish and dessert. They also have a bento box for kids. Dh79. Sunday to Thursday From 12 to 3pm, Sunday to Thursday. At Bahi Ajman Palace.

Call 06-7018888

SHARJAH

Register for Evenings at the Island

The Flag Island in Sharjah is gearing up for the second edition of the event set to run from November 7 ot 9. It aims to support entrepreneurs and owners of SMEs, offering them an opportunity to launch and promote their products in a fun-filled environment. Last date for registration is October 25.