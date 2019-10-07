From art exhibitions to weekday deals, here are our top picks for the day

ACROSS THE UAE

Calling All Content Creators

ON.DXB, the new regional festival by Dubai Media City and Dubai Film and TV Commission is calling for content from regional independent talent in film, game, video and music an opportunity to showcase their work to a global audience of industry specialists, investors, peers and consumers. The call is open for content in a range of forms and languages across themes, topics and narratives, including feature documentary, short-form film and video, as well as video game trailers and demos, musical compositions and live performance footage. To enter, content creators must submit a three-minute maximum sample of work at the ON.DXB website below. The top 20 selected across all four categories will be invited to be part of the festival from November 21-23.

+ ondxbfest.com

ABU DHABI

Najat Makki: Luminescence Exhibition

Displayed throughout the Cultural Foundation’s main hall and ground floor spaces, the exhibition highlights Najat Makki’s experimental and open approach to various geographical and historic influences. The autumn season also includes the community exhibition The Tribute: A Dedication to Najat Makki, featuring the work of 19 Emirati artists who have been influenced by Makki and her dedication to the arts in the UAE. Until December 15. Free entry.

+ culturalfoundation.ae

Hollowed by Maitha Abdalla

In her first solo presentation, the artist investigates the concept of hollowness as a place or a feeling of emptiness that is devoid of any real worth or value. Maitha invites the audience on a journey through a series of video and sculptural artworks set in a deconstructed space. Until October 13 at Warehouse421. Free entry.

+ warehouse421.ae

Not Without Qualms: Shakespeare, Digitisation, and Critical Making

A talk about what happens when we use digital technology to read Shakespeare in the opposite direction, not as the source of unparalleled poetic influence, but as the storehouse of a culture’s proverbs, jokes, and mottos. Using the principles of Critical Making, speakers will demonstrate how The Taming of the Shrew acts as his wonder-cabinet of recycled and trashed beliefs. At NYUAD Campus, Conference Center. From 6.30pm. Entry is free.

+ nyuad.edu

DUBAI

Attend a Dig It Workshop

Get your kids to explore their artistic skills with workshops. October is dedicated to cookie and cupcake decorating. The 30-minute workshops are included in the price of the Drop & Dig ticket (Dh125) and are an additional Dh30 for those holding Stay & Dig tickets (Dh75). Kids can participate in more than one activity within the 30-minute window. At the Springs Souk daily from 10am to 10pm.

+ digitdubai.com

Latin Night With Yasiel Diaz

The Cuban pianist and his friends join forces for this special night to take you on a journey into real Cuban music as you have never heard before. Expect a mix of reggae, salsa, samba, flamenco, rumba and bolero with a little hint of rock. At The Fridge, Alserkal Avenue. Tickets start at Dh50. Doors open 7.30pm. Show starts 8pm.

+ thefridgedubai.com

Stay Cool, Be Cool

For Dh200 on weekdays and Dh250 on weekends, get full access to the beach and pool at Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa. The prices are all redeemable on food and drinks at Le Deck, pools and beach areas. The pool is open from 8am to 8pm daily.

Call 04-3995555

Maki Madness

Every Monday, Tanuki Dubai located at the lower ground floor of The Dubai Mall, is offering all Maki Rolls for Dh25 dirhams from 6 to 11pm. Also enjoy great views of both the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Fountains with your front row seats to the shows.

Call 04-5808228

Golden Week Menu

Cantonese restaurant Hakkasan is embracing China’s National Day Golden Week with themed offerings starting at Dh498 per person. The set menu is on offer from 6 to 11pm. Today is the last day. At Atlantis, The Palm.

Call 04-4261166

Veggie Tables

In honour of World Vegetarian Day, the team of Spice Island restaurant is preparing a special vegetarian and vegan-friendly buffet with live cooking stations and more than 50 healthy dishes to choose from, with cuisines from across Asia, Italy, Middle East and India. At Crowne Plaza Dubai – Deira from 6.30 to 11.30pm. Packages start at Dh69.

Call 056-2169048

Experience Menu

Masala Library’s Experience Menu involves sampling portions of all essential dishes and can be accompanied by a beverage pairing. Signature dishes include Deconstruction of Samosa, Chicken Tikka prepared three ways, Rajasthani Mutton Curry, Mushroom Chai and Jalebi Caviar. Daily from 6 to 11.30pm at JW Marriott Marquis Dubai. Packages start at Dh215.

Call 04-4146111

SHARJAH

Learn the UAE’s Archaeology

Learn about life in the region in years gone by as well as take a closer look at the wide variety of artefacts on display. Designed with the local environment in mind, the Mleiha Archaeological Centre has been built with consideration to its environmental and archaeological context. Dh25 per person. Dh55 for family pass (two adults and three children).