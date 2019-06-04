Your guide to all the happenings in the country. Plus, where to watch Cricket World Cup

Image Credit:

ABU DHABI

Dates Festival

Mushrif Mall is hosting a Dates Festival where visitors can sample fresh and dry dates from the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Jordan, and products like date jam, date syrup, date powder, date pastes, ma’mool biscuits, date sugar at affordable prices. Until June 7. Open during mall hours.

+ mushrifmall.com

Photography Masterclass

Louvre Abu Dhabi has announced a two-day photography masterclass in collaboration with Manarat Al Saadiyat (MAS) Photography Studio, as part of its Photographs: An Early Album of the World exhibition programming. The masterclass will take place between June 7 and 8 and July 5 and 6. Discover pre-digital photographic techniques and build a simple pinhole camera to experiment with composition, space and light at the museum. For ages 16 years and up. Dh168 per participant.

+ louvreabudhabi.ae

Eid Getaway

Last chance to blag an Eid staycation deal. Jumeirah Al Wathba Desert Resort & Spa is celebrating Eid Al Fitr with an authentic brunch inspired by Lebanese flavours set deep within Abu Dhabi’s desert. Think lamb ouzi with saffron rice, charcoal kebab grills, live kitchen with a verity of mezzes. Discounts on rooms as well with best available rates startinga t Dh850++. UAE residents offer is 15 per cent off of the rate.

Call: 02 204 4444

DUBAI

Eid Deals at the Mall

Mall of the Emirates is giving away Dh5,000 every day. Shopping for Dh600 will give visitors a chance to win the cash prize in mall gift cards until June 8. The mall has organised an interactive Toys Factory show as well. The mall will come alive with performances by dancers, circus performers and acrobats four times daily from tomorrow.

+ majidalfuttaim.com

Eid tales

Grandfatherly figure Sheibitna will share his tales and give special gifts for kids in The Dubai Mall’s Souk Atrium. Until Thursday. From 5 to 9pm.

+ thedubaimall.com

Eid Buffet

CuiSines at Ramada by Wyndham Jumeirah Hotel has an Eid buffet dinner spread tonight. Assortment of Arabic sweets along with traditional fare and soft drinks for just Dh119 or Dh170 with shisha and tea/coffee. From 6.30pm until 10.30pm, until June 8. Also takes in lunch between 12.30pm and 3.30pm.

Call: 04-7027000

Villamore Summer series

The beachfront restaurant and lounge in Emerald Palace Kempinski has launched its ‘Mediterranean Summer Series’.which will transport guests to four cultural hotspots spanning the shores of Southern Europe. Running until September 31, you can taste an eight-course menu priced at Dh325. You can also order it a la carte, every day 12pm unti late.

Call: 04 248 8890

OliOli Family Pass

Th experimential kids play museum is making it easier for children to spend time with their parents with their #MyOliOliFamily pass, offering packages for families of four up to ten. Also, enjoy special Eid treats baked just for the occasion at La Petite Treehouse Cafe. Packages start at Dh299 for family of four.

+ olioli.ae

Dip and Dine

For the month of June, Address Dubai Marina is giving residents a discounted price on weekdays (Sunday to Thursday) by the infinity pool with amazing views of the Dubai Marina priced at Dh150 with Dh75 credit to spend on food and beverages. On weekends, the price is Dh250, with Dh150 credit to spend on food and beverages. Until June 30.

Call 04-8883444

SHARJAH

Eid at Al Noor Island

Celebrations have begun at this destination, with activities in the Butterfly House, a Color Our Collection art series for young artists and their parents. Also, learn how to make Eid crafts, cards and traditional paper lanterns. Dh35 for adults. Dh20 for kids. Butterfly House is Dh15 additional (Dh10 for kids). The island is open 9am until 11pm (until midnight on weekends).

+ alnoorisland.ae

WHERE TO WATCH THE CRICKET WORLD CUP

The Duck Hook

This country-style gastropub at the Dubai Hills Golf Club is offereing guests four beverages and three nibbles for Dh199 AED or tuck into a Scotch ‘Cricket’ Egg with a bottle of select beverages for Dh99.

Call 800-666353

Baar Bar

From 1pm onwards, this bar will serve a Cricket Menu at Dh60 inspired by participating countries. Also check out the Predictometer Booth — put down your prediction and if you’re right you get a drink free. At Majestic City Retreat Hotel, Dubai.

Call 04-5012631

The Rose & Crown

Daily Happy Hours from 5 to 8pm where you can enjoy selected house beverages for Dh29. During the weekend get two British Roasts and a bottle of beverage for Dh250. And if you lose interest in the match, play jenga, pool or darts with friends. At The Atrium, Al Habtoor City, Dubai.

Call 04-4370022

Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club

At QD’s watch the matches on two giant screens which sit against the backdrop of the creek waters. There will also be exclusive deals on their food and beverage menu, during matches.

Call 04-2956000

Royal Ascot Hotel

Soak in the ambience at Legends Sports Lounge. During matches make use of ‘Match Day Mania’ specials.

Call 052-6903369

Blu Sky Lounge & Grill

Located at the Southern Sun Abu Dhabi, get the most of the sporting experience with beverages starting at Dh10 between until 7pm. Happy Hour beverages start at Dh15 between 7 and 11pm.

Call 02-8184888