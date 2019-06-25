Image Credit:

Abu Dhabi

Train at Yas Marina

Yas Marina Circuit will continue its community health and fitness events over the summer. Until September 28, Tuesday evenings’ TrainYAS session will welcome cyclists and runners of all abilities from 6pm to 10pm.

+ yasmarinacircuit.com

Xtreme Zone

The Abu Dhabi Mall space is spread over 30,000 sq ft with two levels of adventurous play space. The ground level comprises activities like active climb, soft play area and trampoline. The mezzanine floor features a party area and laser tag zone. Prices start at Dh35 onwards.

Call 02 448 8474

Vegan Ladies Night

Every Tuesday at Pachaylen, engage in a three-course vegan set menu paired with one selected glass of grape for Dh125 per person at Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi Hotel from 7pm until 11pm.

Call 02 656 1000

Dubai

Acoustic Nights

House of Whatever is hosting Beam Unplugged, an acoustic competition where up and coming musicians perform on the Barasti stage and battle it out to win a residency. The winner will also win Dh1,000 bar tab to spend. From 9pm to 10pm. Winner announced on July 2.

+ facebook.com/barastibeach

Global Beatles Day

The fab four are being celebrated at DIFC today between noon and 2pm at the Marble Walk. A live band will play the greatest Beatles songs.

+ facebook.com/DIFC

Romance Like Caesar

Caesar’s Palace Bluewaters Dubai is running a promotion until September 26 for a romantic getaway in the Presidential Suite, with a butler service, a dinner for two in the suite’s private cinema terrace and a couple’s spa treatment. Also tuck into breakfast at Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen. From Dh20,000++ per night.

Call 04 556 6666

Slide Into Fun

Spend Dh200 at Mercato and Town Centre Jumeirah to get a chance to win an Infiniti QX70 or a family holiday to Thailand. Mercato also has a giant slide, built from the first floor to the ground floor. During DSS, Mercato will also have a circus arena hosting a variety of international shows and roaming performances.

+ mercatoshoppingmall.com

Kilometre Night

Olea, Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, is running a daily promotion from 7pm until 11pm, serving up 1.5 metre-long skewers with kofta and kebab varieties. Diners can also tick into platters of hot and cold mezze. For Dh199, including soft drinks and Dh253, including house beverages.

Call 04 409 5999

Cha Cha Tuesdays

Mina Brasserie at the Four Seasons DIFC is hosting Cha Cha Tuesdays where you can get into the swing of Salsa and enjoy a dance performance. Every Tuesday, a la carte menu, from 8pm until midnight.

Call 04 506 0100

DSS Deal of the Day

Today’s deal includes summer t-shirts at Aeropostale for Dh39 at City Centre Deira. From 10am until stocks last.

+ dubaisummersurprises.com

Curry Nights

Montys at Address

Montgomerie hosts curry nights every Tuesday with a range of Indian curries such as murgh makhanwala, dal makhani, badami lamb and Madras fish curry. From 7pm until 9.30pm. Dishes from Dh99.

Call 04 363 1271

Sharjah

Bites by the Beach

Head to Coral Beach Resort Sharjah for a beach outing and lunch for Dh99 per person on weekdays and Dh150 per person during weekends and public holidays. Includes pool access plus a buffet lunch at CoteJardin restaurant.

+ facebook.com/ CBRsharjah

Dim Sum Madness

Every Tuesday night, choose from a selection of dumplings, gyozas and siew mai with the all-you-can-eat dim sum promotion at Four Points by Sheraton Sharjah from Dh59 per person, between 6.30pm and 11pm.