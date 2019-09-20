From Saudi National Day events and deals to cultural shows, here are our top picks

Xposure Sharjah Image Credit: Supplied

ABU DHABI

Meet Al Jazira Football Stars

Al Jazira Football Club is giving an opportunity for fans to meet the first-team players and take part in free fun activities. Meet the club’s players including UAE internationals Ali Mabkhout, Khalfan Mubarak and team captain Ali Khaseif, who will be posing for pictures and signing autographs. From 6.30pm at Yas Mall.

+ facebook.com/yasmallad/

Extreme Acrobats

Catch the Streb Extreme Action Troupe with their ‘Revolution & Rock’ show today from 5 to 7.30pm at Louvre Abu Dhabi.

Inspired by the Ballet Russes performance, the performance present a combination of acrobatics, circus arts and contemporary dance. Free entry with museum admission ticket of Dh60.

+ louvreabudhabi.ae

Aziz Maraka Live

A Jordanian recording artist, Maraka is known for his eclecticism, releasing music ranging from acoustic piano and violin combinations to purely electronic tracks. He will perform a selection of his hits including his latest music video Mafi Mennik, which attracted more than two million views on social media in just a few days. At Cultural Foundation at 8pm. Tickets start at Dh75.

+ culturalfoundation.ae

World of Nickelodeon

Abu Dhabi Family Week has kicked off with a three-day World of Nickelodeon event at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre until Saturday. Families can take part in activities and interact with Nickelodeon cartoon characters along with visit a SpongeBob Museum, play mini golf and more. Tickets from Dh25.

+ abu-dhabi.platinumlist.ae

DUBAI

Shamma Hamdan Live

Shamma Hamdan-City Walk to host performances of Arab singing sensations to celebrate Saudi National Day

The celebrated Khaleeji singer will perform her audience-favourite tracks tonight at a free show as part of Saudi National Day (September 23) celebrations across Dubai. Hamdan rose to fame as the first Emirati woman to reach the final round of Arabs Got Talent in 2012. She is a multi-talented force of nature who can play the piano, guitar and drums. At La Mer, from 9pm.

+ visitdubai.com

Cat Adoption Day

Catnip Exhibition Image Credit: Supplied

Kittysnip, a Dubai-based animal welfare group, has organised a pet adoption day to re-home abandoned cats who have been found neglected or injured. Meet spayed, neutered and fully vaccinated cats looking for their forever home. From 11am to 5pm every at Dubai Garden Centre.

+ facebook.com/Kittysnipadoptiondxb

Free Weekend Yoga

Image Credit: Supplied

Hosted by popular local practioners, the free-to-attend sessions are set to energise and rejuvenate combining yoga with breakdancing. Sessions today at 9am, 10am and 2.30pm. At The Outlet Village.

+ facebook.com/TheOutletVillageDubai

Summer, WitTank

The Laughter Factory’s current series features Pat Burstcher, Andy White and Marcus Birdman, all established funnymen with a lot of comedy credentials. Tickets start at Dh160. Tonight Dukes The Palm Dubai. Show starts 7pm.

+ thelaughterfactory.com

Saudi National Day Special Show

Head to Dubai Festival City Mall and witness the Saudi Arabia National Day celebrations until Monday. Catch the Imagine show by Festival Bay at 7.30pm, 8pm, 9pm, 10pm and 11pm.

+ dubaifestivalcitymall.com

Free Desserts for Saudi Nationals

American meat house Mighty Quinn’s BBQ is celebrating the Saudi National Day by offering all Saudi nationals free desserts with every purchase of a main meal. Diners can choose from Homemade Cheesecake or Sticky Toffee & Banana Pudding, both served with vanilla bean ice cream. Until Saturday. At The Walk, JBR.

Call 04-3801888

‘Friends’ Couch in Dubai

The signature orange couch that saw your favourite Friends stars bonding over the years has arrived in Dubai and it’s one of the few global destinations celebrating the 25th anniversary of the hit show. The Central Perk Cafe has been set at two locations, first by the Waterfall Atrium in The Dubai Mall and later moved outdoors on a floatie on The Dubai Fountain against the backdrop of Burj Khalifa where it will stay from September 22 for a month.

+ thedubaimall.com

SHARJAH

Xposure 2019

Sankha Kar at his exhibition 'Fluid Moment' at Xposure in Sharjah Expo Centre. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

See works by some of the world’s top photographers and attend free talks. Noted names include Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Essdras M Suarez and portrait connoisseur Joe McNally, who will be hosting workshops. Entry is free, but workshops may incur a price. Register on the website. Until Sunday.