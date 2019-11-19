Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF), organized by the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa), welcomes the world’s leading online personal growth platform Mindvalley to the UAE for the first time, on November 25 and 26 2019. The two-day workshops will comprise of content especially curated for SEF and will be hosted by Mindvalley founder Vishen Lakhlani and his top trainers, aiming to focus on the best practices and tools for individuals to continuously grow and reach their highest potential.

This year, SEF’s aim is to guide participants on their inner quest, leading them to find their motivations and greatest sources of inspiration to achieve peak performance and elevate their entrepreneurial experience. This is in line with Mindvalley’s purpose, making its presence incredibly significant and relevant to the two-day event with a dedicated stage and interactive sessions, including: immersive workshops on their transformation technology to elevate your mind and body; transformational learnings on how to integrate forgiveness, compassion, gratitude, advanced goal setting, creative visualization and intention into our daily lives; interactive and practical learning of their ‘biohacking’ concept for peak performance; health & wellness exercises to incorporate into our daily routine; and transforming work culture.

Jim Kwik, infamously known as the Brain Performance Expert and founder of Kwik Learning, is also part of the extensive panel of speakers who will cover important topics vital for the mind, body, spirit and work on the Mindvalley Live stage.