

Dubai: Abu Dhabi Beauty Week is an 11-day consumer beauty event which will take place in the emirate from February 4 to 14 run by Retail Abu Dhabi.

Launched to celebrate Abu Dhabi’s growing importance in the global beauty industry, Abu Dhabi Beauty Week aims to become the Middle East’s leading consumer beauty event.

The programme includes a diverse schedule of consumer experiences, participation by leading international beauty brands and retailers, and exclusive-to-the-emirate activations at malls in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

A number of leading global beauty, brands including YSL Beauty, Valentino, Charlotte Tilbury, Lara Mercier, Serge Lutens, Bath & Body Works and others, have confirmed their participation. Events also include new product launches, interactive experiences, and masterclasses by international celebrities will also be taking place throughout the week.

Adding to Abu Dhabi Beauty Week’s appeal will be the confidence shoppers will take from the continuing Go Safe Certification initiative, which will continue to apply global safety and cleanliness standards across malls, hotels, attractions, restaurants, theme parks and public venues. Comprehensive health and safety measures include regular COVID-19 testing for the emirate’s retail sector staff, as well as thermal scanning at entry points for shoppers; the implementing of social distance shopping throughout malls, stores, cafes and restaurants; and regular cleaning and disinfection of all participating outlets.