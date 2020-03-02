Holi Image Credit: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News

DUBAI: The annual Aks Color Carnival holi event has been cancelled in light of the cornovirus outbreak that has affected more than 1,100 people in the Middle East.

The event, celebrating the Hindu festival of colours, was set to take place in Dubai Sports City on March 6, has been called off in the interest of public health safety, organisers have stated.

“Due to circumstances outside of our control and our moral obligation towards the well-being of our guests, their families and in particular our excited little young ones, we are compelled to announce this year’s edition of the carnival cancelled,” the organisers said in a statement.

The organisers also expressed regret as this cancelation has come at such a stage and has requested to get in touch with Platinum List for refunds on tickets and tables purchased online.

Meanwhile, the Holi Masti 2020 event featuring Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor and DJ Nucleya is going ahead on March 13 at the Meydan Golf, Nad Al Sheba.

Organisers of the event have also confirmed with Gulf News that several precautionary measures are being employed for the safety of attendees of the event.