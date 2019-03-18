The rom-com follows a couple as they struggle against a culture of self-hate

Image Credit: Supplied

New York-based group Loom Ensemble returns to Dubai for a dance-theatre production titled ‘Default Mind’, a post-modern romcom that will feature professional artists along with local talent at Sima Performing Arts, Alserkal Avenue.

‘Default Mind’ will be staged across four shows, on March 28 and 29 and April 4 and 5, with professional artists Neva Cockrell and Raphael Sacks who will put on a 75-minute performance that will feature a combination of dance, physical theatre, acting, and original music.

The show follows Ted and Melaina as they struggle for their own well-being against the culture of body shaming and self-hate.

“It’s been amazing to witness the blossoming of contemporary art culture in Dubai,” Loom co-founder Raphael Sacks said in a statement. “Even just since 2012, when we first started teaching and performing at thejamjar, UAE has shown just how much excellent potential there is for a fully home-grown, grass roots professional dance and theatre community right here in Dubai.”