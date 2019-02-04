Dear Goodbye, is a micro-production that houses eight short stories about closing chapters and finishing cycles.



The locally-bred dance-theatre company, Avega Dance Creations, sources experiences from the lives of the dancers and uses the stage as a journal to write dance stories about self-discovery through loss of self, identity, relationships, home, ego and so forth.



“You meet us on the page before the end of the story, we speak of the resolutions from the climaxes that just happened.”



Doors Open: 7:30 pm, Show Timings: 8:00 – 9:00 pm

Date 04 February - 07 February 2019 Venue The Junction Theatre Good for Entertainment Cost 75 Country UAE City Dubai