As we master the new norms of self-quarantine and social distancing even during Ramadan, one of the most social times of the year, the world’s most loved fried chicken brand is bringing a bucketload of live entertainment, straight to a mobile screen near you. In a time when friends and family may not be able to celebrate the festivities together, KFC is creating an opportunity for people from around the region to come together and virtually share some laughs with KFC’s ‘Late Night Suhoor’.

The series invites you to catch a front row seat to brand new routines full of LOL-worthy jokes by Emirati comedian, Bin Baz and Egypt’s rising funnyman, Hesham Afifi, promising hilarious banter and infectious energy, perfect for the whole family – live on KFC Arabia’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

KFC’s ‘Late Night Suhoor’ will kick off on 19 May 2020 at 10.30pm with Abdulaziz “Bin Baz”, Dubai-born Emirati comedian and one of the biggest social media stars in the region, as he shares his amusing outlook on ordinary life experiences.

Hesham Afifi will then take to the virtual stage on 20 May 2020 at 11.30pm to share his quirky comedy and hilarious day-to-day observations with audiences.

For a brilliant end to a night full of laughter, viewers will also get a chance to satiate any late-night cravings by participating in some fun contests during the performances. You stand to win a bucketful of KFC’s world-famous fried chicken to share with family and friends – sure to make you everyone’s favorite chicken in the coop.