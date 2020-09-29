British-Iranian comedian Omid Djalili will get the good times rolling when he brings his stand-up comedy special to Dubai Opera for one night only on November 7.
In this set, Djalili, who has also starred in Hollywood films such as ‘Gladiator’ and ‘The Mummy’, will continue to explore the cultural diversity of Britain while armed with his razor sharp wit and energy.
‘The Good Times’ show has garnered major acclaim from The Guardian and The Huffington Post, according to a press release. Apart from his stand-up comedy, Djalili’s credits range from Hollywood films to television and the West End stage. He has also hosted his own ITV quiz show ‘The Winning Combination’, and appeared in ‘Mamma Mia 2: Here We Go Again’, ‘His Dark Materials’ for BBC1 & HBO, and ‘Letter For The King’ on Netflix.
Djalili’s ‘The Good Times’ comedy show starts at 8pm on November 7. Ticket prices start from Dh195. 20 per cent early bird offer applies on VIP and Platinum tickets until October 12.