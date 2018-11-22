Bollywood’s award-winning singer Amit Trivedi will be performing in Dubai as part of the UAE National Day celebrations that are being held across the country.
Trivedi will be performing at the Bollywood Parks on December 1 to a range of his biggest hits over a career spanning 10 years. Also a music director and lyricist, Trivedi debuted as a film composer in 2008 with Aamir, but it was his 2009 film Dev D’s music that earned him the Indian National Award for Best Music Direction in 2010.
Since, the multi-talented artist has not looked back with albums including Queen, Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi, Fitoor and more. Trivedi has also composed the music and sung for the upcoming Bollywood film Kedarnath, which stars Sara Ali Khan.
Tickets for the concert are now on sale, starting at Dh49.