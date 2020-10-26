The third annual Sharjah Film Platform has been announced, taking place between November 14-21. Film screenings, talks and workshops will take place across cinemas and online, including award-winning and never-before-seen films. In addition, awards will be given to the best documentary, experimental and narrative films.
Screenings will take place at Sharjah Art Foundation’s open-air Mirage City Cinema, the recently renovated Flying Saucer and CINEMACITY IMAX at Zero 6 Mall in Sharjah. Meanwhile, online screenings will be hosted on SAF’s dedicated virtual festival platform, which will also present the talks and workshops programme this year. The Industry Hub, launching for the first time, is a new initiative that aims to support film production and distribution in the MENASA region.
The festival opens with the premiere of Soha Shukayr’s ‘In the Time of Revolution’, an original short film supported by SAF’s Short Film Production Grant 2020.
SFP3 will also feature more than 60 films from around the world, including the Middle East premieres of acclaimed films ‘The Shepherdess and The Seven Songs’ (2020) by Pushpendra Singh; ‘Eyimofe (This is My Desire)’ (2020) by Arie and Chuko Esiri, and ‘Epicentro’ (2020) by Hubert Sauper, winner of the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival (2020).
Cinema screenings are Dh20 per screening, while online screenings are Dh10 per screening. An all-access online pass is available for Dh50.