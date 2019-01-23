Reed Travel Exhibitions, organiser of the annual Arabian Travel Market (ATM) showcase in Dubai, which will take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 28 April – 1 May 2019, has announced that it will host its first consumer day – ATM Holiday Shopper - as part of its line-up of special focus events.

Taking place on Saturday 27th April – the day before the official opening of ATM – the event will showcase over 30 travel and hospitality exhibitors from both regional and international destinations who will be offering a wide range of attractive travel and tourism discounts and deals for consumers attending the show.

While international travel will be a key focus, ATM Holiday Shopper will also offer a range of discounts and deals from within the UAE and of course the wider GCC region – with a number of hotels, leisure and cultural activities, spas and F&B outlets within Dubai, Abu Dhabi and the Northern Emirates as well as Oman and Saudi Arabia scheduled to exhibit.

The event will also feature a number of talks and presentations designed to provide travellers with an in-depth knowledge on a range of travel destinations and tour packages that cover all major attractions within any one country - as well as information on visa compliance and travel insurance.