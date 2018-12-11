The 16th edition of the Abu Dhabi Festival is set to return in March 2019 with more than 100 events, 18 productions and two commissions across 25 venues.

The month-long arts and culture fest will focus this time around on the Republic of Korea — which has been named the ‘country of honour’.

The central theme of the festival is ‘Culture of Determination’, which celebrates the positive impact people make even in the face of adversity.

More than 500 artists from 17 counties will take part in ADF, which will include performances by American mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato with Orchestra il pomo d’oro, directed by Maxim Emelyanychev; the Korean National Ballet; the Korean Symphony Orchestra; award-winning artist Justin Kauflin; Welsh bass-baritone, Sir Bryn Terfel; flamenco dancer and choreographer Sara Baras; and The Paris Opera Ballet