ABU DHABI

Abu Dhabi Art Fair

The three-day Abu Dhabi Art begins today at Manarat Al Saadiyat, expanding beyond the notion of a traditional art fair and placing emphasis on art installations and exhibitions, talks and events. Complete programme and workshops schedule is online. Access to Abu Dhabi Art Fair is Dh50 for adults and complimentary for visitors below seven years of age and students (schools and universities). From 2 to 9pm daily. Tickets are available online.

+ abudhabiart.ae

Electro Dabke Live

47Soul, an electro Arabic Dabke (Shamstep) band, formed in Amman in 2013, are performing live tonight at the Cultural Foundation Theatre. The members are originally from Levant and span the divides from Amman to Galilee to Ramallah and the rest of the Palestinian diaspora, bring the electro Arabic dabke underground sound to the masses. Tickets start at Dh75.

+culturalfoundation.ae

Meet a Children’s Author

Grab the kids to meet children’s author Noura Khoori today at the Abu Dhabi Children’s Library from 5 to 6pm where she will read from her books, Golden Dates and Is This Fish Salty?

Learn about Emirati culture through Khoori’s stories and chat with the author afterwards. A fun craft activity will follow the reading session, where kids can make their own palm tree to take home. Free to attend.

+ visitabudhabi.ae

Cultural Connection Event

In celebration of the Year of Tolerance, Al Ain Palace Museum is hosting a celebration of cultures from around the world, with artistic performances, traditional products, a handicrafts souq and a variety of food, alongside a variety of workshops for children. Today and tomorrow, from 5 to 9pm. The event is free to attend.

Call 03-7118388

Dalma Mall Kids Fashion Show

The mall is back with the second edition of Star Kids Fashion Show and is calling for young fashion talents in Abu Dhabi. The auditions for Star Kids Fashion Show is taking place for all kids within the age category of 5-13 years. Register your kid to participate on the mall website and get a chance to walk the ramp during the fashion show that runs acorss three days, starting today.

+ starkids2019.dalmamall.ae

Muller & Makaroff Tango Performance

Inspired by the tradition of dance orchestras, or “las tipicas”, from the Argentinian Tango scene, Eduardo Makaroff and Christoph H Muller from the acclaimed Gotan Project collaborated with the finest young tango musicians from Paris to present Plaza Francia Orchestra. Tickets start at Dh75 at the Cultural Foundation. From 8pm on November 22.

+ culturalfoundation.ae

Tour the ADMAF Pavillion

The Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF) Pavilion during Abu Dhabi Art 2019 presents The Nationals’ Gallery, an initiative launched in 2010 that aims to create a digital platform for visual artists of the UAE. It includes more than 135 artists who have contributed to the enhancement of the UAE’s arts scene. Get a public tour with 2019’s Christo and Jeanne-Claude Award winners Falwah Alhouti, Ibrahim Abdellatif and Omer Al Raee. From 5pm at Manarat Al Saadiyat on November 22.

+ admaf.org

DUBAI

Go to a community farmer's market

The family-friendly outdoor marketplace events, hosted by Dubai Retail, invites residents stock up on fresh goods, meet local retailers and catch up with friends and neighbours in the community. On Friday November 22, Remraam Community Centre lawn will host an outdoor marketplace from 1pm-5pm with a number of children’s activities scheduled to take place. On Saturday November 23, Shorooq Community Centre and Mudon Community Centre are the place to be from 11am-3pm. The marketplaces will also offer family-friendly entertainment and children’s activities.

Vishal & Shekhar Live

The Bollywood music duo will bring a night of music to Global Village’s Main Stage tonight. Regarded as two of the genre’s finest music producers, composers and songwriters, Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjianii will perform popular songs from latest Bollywood soundtracks, including Befikre, Tiger Zinda Hai, Student of the Year 2, Bharat and War. A regular to the city, they last performed in Dubai on December last year. Entry to the concert is included in the Dh15 Global Village admission ticket.

+ globalvillage.ae

Foodie lovers: Try Gia's new white truffle menu

This November as GIA is hosting an Alba white truffle menu throughout the month of November. The upscale Italian restaurant located in The Dubai Mall joined forces with popular truffle giant Tartufi Morra as the official truffle supplier. The menu features classic Italian dishes with a truffle twist such as the tagliolini cremosi al tartufo, a homemade tagliolini pasta with a creamy truffle sauce and parmesan cheese. Meat lovers can opt for the Piaceri di wagyu, a crispy dough filled with hummus puree and topped by wagyu beef with truffle veal jus. Or the Fettuccine porcini con Robata di manzo, a angus beef tenderloin in skewer with truffle mushroom sauce and parmesan cheese. Also try GIA’s Pizza al tartufo e funghi, which comes oozing out the oven with fresh buffalo mozzarella and parmesan cheese.

Shaan and KK Live in Dubai

The charismatic Indian Bollywood singers to return to Dubai this November for a performance of their top hits including all-time favourites Suno Na from Jhankaar Beats, Musu Musu Ha Si from Pyaar Main Kabhi Kabhi and Tanha Dil. At the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium. Tickets start at Dh50.

+ dubai.platinumlist.net

Liza Koshy at ON.DXB

The YouTube star and actress will make an appearance on November 22 on the Main Stage (6pm) and on Saturday at Circle Stage(5.15pm). The three-day inaugural event puts a spotlight on the convergence of film, game, video and music industries and features guests speakers and experts from around the world. Dh150 for single-day entry. At Dubai Studio City.

+ ondxbfest.com

Yogafest

The three-day health and wellness outdoor festival dedicated to yoga, mindfulness and eco-living, kicks off today at the Dubai Internet City Amphitheatre with more than 6,000 expected attendees and 100 sessions of free classes, talks and workshops in five different themed areas. The event aims to bring the community together and raise awareness a healthy and happy life while supporting children’s charities. This year, Yogafest is supporting the Smile Train. The free-to-attend event will operate from 6.30 to 10pm today, 8.30am to 7pm tomorrow and 8am to 7pm on Saturday. Registration required.

+ eventbrite.com/yogafest-dubai-2019

Bootleg Beatles Live

Relive the glory of The Beatles with this tribute band that performs live tonight at the Dubai Opera. Swing into the 60s with top tracks from the album and a little help from a live orchestral ensemble. Tickets from Dh95; admission at 8pm.

Call 04-4408888

24-Hour Challenge

Dubai Sports City is launching its new athletics track by hosting a unique event in partnership with Dubai athlete Marcus Smith. Starting from 4pm today, the event will see Smith running non-stop for 24 hours on the track, located in the Sports Village hub. Smith challenged himself during last year’s Dubai Fitness Challenge by successfully running 30 marathons in 30 consecutive days, and is now inviting Dubai residents to participate in this run with him for as long as they can around the new 400m track.

+ dsc.ae

Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre

Blood will be spilled and one victim will fall as Murder At The Speakeasy sets the stage for a whodunnit aboard the QE2, today and tomorrow. The murder mystery dinner experience sends guests back to the 20s to witness infamous bootlegger Dutch Schultz, whose new speakeasy, The Blind Tiger Club, becomes the place for a gruesome murder. Tickets start from Dh395 and includes a three-course meal and beverages. Show at 9pm.

+ qe2.com

Why not! Mazzika India Arab Festival

Indie Egyptian acts will flock to the Coca-Cola Arena on November 22 for an evening of non-stop music starting at 6pm, under the name Why Not! Mazzika. The one-day event is part of a wider series of events titled Why Not! YOLO (You Only Live Once). Artists performing include rock band Massar Egbari, the duo Sharmoofers, rock group Cairokee, funk band Disco Misr, supergroup H.O.H. and singer Mahmoud El Esseily. Tickets start at Dh250.

+ platinumlist.net

The Ronnie Scott’s All Stars

Located in the heart of London’s Soho, Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club has been hosting ground-breaking concerts since its creation in 1959 and has helped launched the careers of dozens of world-famous musical acts. As it celebrates its 60th anniversary, the club’s sensational house band The Ronnie Scott’s All Stars will take audiences on a journey through the last 60 years of jazz music, exploring the stories and music behind London’s most iconic jazz club. From 8pm at the Dubai Opera on November 22. Tickets start at Dh175.

+ dubaiopera.com

ibis Music Concert

A new programme that brings together audiences, established musicians and up-and-coming artists in a live intimate concert. On November 22, five Dubai-based artists will play a four-hour concert staged on the outdoor terrace of the ibis One Central at Dubai World Trade Centre’s pan-Asian venue, Wok & Co. Artists performing include singer and rapper Moh Flow, rappers Freek and Seki Supervillain and singer Jaymie Deville. Register on the website below to attend.

+ ibis-music.com/uae/events

DJ EZ at Zero Gravity

Zero Gravity is celebrating its sixth birthday on November 22 by bringing the UK’s most popular DJ EZ to Dubai. He is one of the most innovative mixers and technically skilled DJs. Catch him live on the decks at the beachside venue. Tickets priced Dh100.

+ 0-gravity.ae

SHARJAH

Sharjah Carnival for Children and Youth

Two full days of fun and games have been dedicated to this carnival for children, families and the whole community to enjoy. Thursday (from 9am) and Friday (from 4pm) until 10pm. Al Majaz Amphitheatre Island. Entry free.