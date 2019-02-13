Elevate the romance with a five-course meal served with the Dubai skyline as the backdrop. Stopping at different levels for each platter, the five-course meal starts with the chicken liver mascarpone terrine, followed by pan seared prawns. For the main course, elevator diners can enjoy roasted codfish followed by a Mango Creme Brulee for dessert. It is priced at Dh4,000. Those looking to impress can also book a Rolls-Royce chauffeur, a one-night stay in the towers, as well as a spa treatment for two equating to a total of Dh5,500.