Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: With the month of Ramadan coming to an end, have a blissful Eid Al Fitr celebration at home with 10 Eid bundles you can order directly to your doorstep.

London Dairy

Image Credit: Supplied

Do you miss that freshly brewed coffee in the morning? Bond with your fam over a spread of baked pastries and cappuccinos from London Dairy Café. Whether it's for breakfast, brunch, or as a gourmet gift box to surprise a friend, these artisanal bakery treats are a great way to kick off the public holiday. The ‘Big Box of Bakes’ contains assorted croissants, scones with jam and cream, Brownie Dimes, French Toast and Rainbow Bagels. Get back to the daily morning coffee as the offer includes two cups of cappuccino.

How to order: Via Deliveroo or directly at the London Dairy Café outlets for take-away

When: Available from May 21 to May 31.

Price: Dh169

The Noodle House

Image Credit:

The Noodle House is marking Eid Al Fitr with an amazing bundle for families of four, inclusive of three starters, three main courses and four ice teas for Dh149, available for both delivery and dine-in. Diners can choose from the entire a la carte menu with starters including dishes such as Chicken Satay, Pan-fried Tofu or Duck Pot Stickers, with mains including Pad Thai, Curry Laksa or Black Pepper Beef, among various others. Additional ongoing offers include three courses for Dh99 across all delivery platforms. The Noodle House is offering 40 per cent discount on orders placed directly via their website.

How to order: Directly via the Noodle House website or by calling 800 666353

Price: Dh149 for an iftar bundle for three people, of Dh99 for a three-course meal

Sugargram

Image Credit: Supplied

Send a little sweetness this Eid with Sugargram’s exclusive festive sleeve. This Eid, a little cupcake goes a long way. Sugargram, is bringing a bite size cupcakes to celebrate the public holiday flavours like saffron, date, coffee, vimto and karak chai flavoured cupcakes. They have funny names like Date Moss, Anna Vimtour and Black Chai-na. The Sugargram Ramadan boxes are priced at Dh125 for 25 bite-size cupcakes and Dh30 for 5 bite-size cupcakes. The box of 25 cupcakes will be pre-packed with a complimentary Ramadan sleeve. Customers can also choose the Ramadan sleeve with the regular Sugargram flavours like Oreana Grande, Basic Becky, Jelly Jennifer or Mrs. Weasley.

How to order: Via ChatFood and Deliveroo

When: Available throughout Eid

Price: Dh30 for 5 and Dh125 for 25

Deliveroo E-gift

Image Credit:

Finding the perfect Eid present is a challenging task on its own, add in social distancing, and it's even harder. Now, after a month of fasting, Eid al-Fitr is indeed still a celebration — and a celebration that revolves heavily around food. To make it easier for UAE residents to wish one another a Happy Eid, Deliveroo has launched a limited-edition gift card, so even though things may be different this year, food is still at the heart of Eid. Customers can now purchase voucher codes for different amounts from the Deliveroo Gift Card Shop which will be emailed to the recipients after the purchase. Voucher recipients can be anyone you wish, from family to friends to anyone you are missing this year. Give them the gift of food and a tasty way to celebrate the festival with their favorite restaurants. The vouchers can be redeemed on any of the thousands of restaurant partners that are available on the Deliveroo app.

How to send it: Just search for 'gift cards' in the mobile app to place orders and follow instructions. (To gift the e-voucher codes to a loved one, customers can share the code and instructions via WhatsApp or email)

Price: Voucher codes on the Deliveroo Gift Card shop range from Dh50 to Dh1,000 and can be bought for a loved one or multiple friends to wish them season’s greetings.

Al Nafoorah

Image Credit:

Al Nafoorah is offering homemade Arabic classics and traditional regional food throughout Eid Al Fitr. The foodie packages include dates, soup, hot and cold mezzeh for starters; main course options of Lamb Ouzi, Maghmour, or a Mixed Grill; and dessert options of Umm Ali, chocolate cardamom fudge cake and more. Traditional Arabic drinks are included. All home deliveries come with simple instructions on how and which items require heating.

Chef Ali will also prepare an Eid feast live on Al Nafoorah’s IGTV channel on Thursday, May 21 at 4.30pm, where he will discuss some of Al Nafoorah top dishes, as well as Eid and Lebanese traditions.

How to order: Directly through the restaurant via 800 666353

Price: Sharing packages range from Dh265 for two people, Dh495 for four people, and Dh665 for six people for both delivery and in-venue dining.

Duck Hook

Image Credit: Supplied

The Duck Hook is upping its ‘roast in the post’ delivery service, with ‘The Big Eid Feed’. A traditional yet remote brunch kit, extras include The Duck Hook’s signature ‘Mary Mix’ and eggs benedict. All guests are encouraged to tag The Duck Hook and share their food experience on social media. Carvery options include beef (sliced Australian prime rib of beef with Yorkshire pudding, horseradish sauce and house gravy), chicken (whole roast baby chicken with sage and onion stuffing balls, veal sausages wrapped in veal bacon, cranberry sauce and house gravy) or lamb (Australian rump of lamb with Yorkshire pudding, mint sauce & house gravy). For non-meat eaters, there is also a vegan-friendly 300g patty.

How to order: Directly through the restaurant via 800 666353

Prices: Roast for two: Dh265 (or Dh325 for roast and dessert), Roast for four: Dh495 (Dh595 for roast and dessert), Roast for six: Dh665 (or Dh795 for roast and dessert)

Pai Thai

Pai Thai Image Credit: Supplied

The recently renovated Pai Thai in Jumeirah Al Qasr will be reopening for Eid from Thursday, May 21 until Monday, May 25

Pai Thai has created a three-course sharing Eid menu available for delivery, which arrives ready to eat – perfect for those looking for the least amount of time spent in the kitchen. Priced at Dh265 for two people, the menu features well-loved Thai classics and signature exclusives including the Sate Gai (grilled marinated chicken sate), Geang Panang Gai (a creamy red curry chicken) and popular Mango Pannacotta (served with sweet sticky rice and coconut cream), all designed for sharing. Hotel guests will be able to dine in from 12pm to 10pm during these days, while external guests are welcome from 12-7pm for a three-course set menu priced at Dh195 per person.

How to order: Directly through the restaurant via 800 666353

Cost: Dh265 for two, or Dh195 for a 3 course set menu

Trattoria Toscana

The Italian eatery is offering a DIY kit for two, inclusive of two appetizers and the choice of pasta, pizza and salad with a tiramisu dessert. Appetizer choices include Polpette in Umido (beef and sausage meatballs) and Gamberetti all Aglio (garlic shrimps, parsley, sourdough bread); the four pasta options include Cappelletti di Magro (Ricotta and spinach filling, creamy walnut sauce), Tagliatelle alla Bolognese (Fresh tagliatelle with beef brisket ragout) and more; a choice of pizza selections such as the Pizza Bufalina (Buffalo mozzarella, tomato, basil), Pizza Diavola (Mozzarella, tomato, spicy beef salami, roasted capsicum) and more; a salad which will be sent along with a dressing; and for dessert, Trattoria Toscana’s popular Tiramisu. There is an option to add on kids’ dishes such as Pizza Margherita, Pizza Prosciutto e Funghi, Spaghetti Carbonara, or Penne Bolognese as well for a Dh30 for each dish. The kit, available when ordering directly from the restaurant, and the offer runs from the first day of Eid for a month. If cooking is off the agenda, Trattoria Toscana is also offering ready-to-eat bundles of two pizzas, one arancini, one bruschetta, one calamari fritti and two desserts, either Panna Cotta or Tiramisu.

How to order: DIY kit directly through the restaurant and the ready-to-eat bundle via Deliveroo and Talabat

Price: Dh165 for two people for the ready-to-eat and Dh145 for two people for the DIY kit

Munchbox

Image Credit: Supplied

In celebration of Eid al Fitr, Munchbox, which makes healthy snacks, have introduced 40 new good for you things you can munch on. These snacks cover a spectrum of dietary requirements, from Keto, high protein, low calorie, and much more. Each of them is baked, gluten free, with no artificial flavours, or sugars and completely vegan. Additionally, the healthy snacks come in different tastes as chocolaty, savoury, spicy, sweet and sweet and spicy. This Eid, you can order boxes of tasty bites delivered straight to your door the same day in Dubai and within 48 hours across other emirates.

How to order: Directly through their website

Price: Randing from Dh50 to Dh70

Go! Cook by Cloud Restaurants

Image Credit: Supplied

If you want to cook up a nice meal this Eid, but the thought of going to the supermarket at the moment is still making you feel uneasy, then check out Go! Cook. A concept that delivers freshly made and high-quality ingredients right to your doorstep to make restaurant-quality dishes all by yourself. Plan the perfect occasion with your family with the Go! Cook DIY cooking kit and create your meals in under 15 minutes. Order from a list of dishes including pasta; freshly made Tortellini, Gnocchi, Ravioli, Mozzarella Balls, Vegetable Spring rolls, Halloumi Fries or Mushroom Risotto Arancini and so much more. All food packages are placed with nutritional labels and instructions are sent with every order. Meaning that you know exactly what you are eating, something you do not get the luxury of knowing when ordering takeaways.

How to order: Via Deliveroo