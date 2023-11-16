Dubai: Dubai Parks and Resorts revealed the name of their latest park addition - Real Madrid World - in a press statement on Thursday.
The new park is touted as the first ever football theme park. The football club and the entertainment destination signed a deal in 2022, but details of the opening are yet to be announced.
A 'world-first' addition to Dubai Parks and Resorts, the theme park is set to engage sports fans, families, and children, contributing to Dubai's status as a leading tourism destination.
Fans of the club will be taken on a timeless journey to experience the past, present and future of the club. The destination promises that guests will come face to face with icons from across different eras and share the passion of some of the heroic comebacks and greatest achievements that have created the legend of Real Madrid, both on and off the pitch.
Real Madrid World will have adrenaline-pumping rides, family-friendly attractions, themed food and dining, as well as unique retail stores featuring a collection of official Real Madrid merchandise, celebrating the club’s history.
Opening dates and exact details of the rides and outlets are yet to be announced.