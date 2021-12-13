Aura Skypool, the world’s first and highest 360-degree infinity pool, launched an all-new ‘Rise & Shine’ menu, available daily between 10am – 11.30am. Suspended 200 metres in the air, experience breakfast in the sky at Dubai’s most talked about destination, and relish in an array of healthy yet delicious dishes.
Guests can choose between the Asian Brunch Bowl, comprising of a poached egg, kimchi, avocado and seeded cracker, Granola & Yoghurt Bowl, with mixed berries, Mixed Fruits accompanied by Greek yoghurt, or a delicious Blueberry Acai Bowl. Diners can also enjoy AURA’s twist on Avocado on Toast or treat themselves to a Japanese Pancake, oozing caramel and vanilla Chantilly. To accompany breakfast, guests can sip on two types of cocktails, including the ‘Bloody AURA’ and ‘Cala Mosa’, or opt for a range of healthy smoothies to fuel their day ahead.
Lounge access
Each morning (10am – 2pm) and afternoon (3pm – 7pm) lounge entry experience is priced at just Dh150, or guests can opt for the full day experience which is priced at Dh300.
Diners can now enjoy breakfast, lunch, or sunset drinks from 10am-7pm without the purchase of a sunbed, however F&B is not included the price. Any consumption will be an additional charge.
Aura is situated on the 50th floor of Nakheel’s Palm Tower