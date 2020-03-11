In times of bad news, good news comes in form of discounts

Dubai: If you've been around for the past few months, you've probably heard about some precautions people are taking when it comes to being outside the house or traveling. Because less people are out and about, malls are attracting more customers with lower prices on merchandise.

Walking into the large hypermarket at one of Dubai’s malls there were deals everywhere, specifically on electronics, cleaning tools and essential items like diapers, soaps, razers and more.

Important household items were highly discounted including cleaning detergent, sanitary pads,

Flat screen TVs for less

While browsing, I noticed that a Philips flat screen UHD TV, 50 inches large was priced at Dh999, while the 43 inch was priced at Dh849 and the 32 inch priced at Dh399.

Other brands including Hisense, Skyworth, Changhong and TCL were also heavily discounted.

Home appliances and even small electronic accessories were on sale. I bought a high speed phone charging cable for Dh29, with an original price of Dh65.

Other electronics shops are slightly discounted, but the discounts aren’t as powerful as the hypermarket price cuts.

Clothes

When it comes to clothes, the discounts aren’t so hard hitting. A few stores have a buy one get one offer, while some have special deals, but nothing that is super-sale worthy.