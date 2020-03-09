The special menu is priced at Dh250 per person and is available until March 14

Scalini is so beautiful. Nestled in a cool courtyard with an older olive tree in the centre of the terrace. Sitting outside is recommended with this breezy, wonderful weather.

To begin, I chose the Polpo in Guazzetto, Octopus stew with tomato, olives and capers. Other starter options included the Burrata Con Datterini, Burrata with cherry tomatoes and the Vitello Tonnato, thinly sliced veal served with tuna sauce. If you are in the mood for something hearty and slightly spicey, then definitely go for the octopus, however the Buratta was excellent and a safe choice for anyone.

The appetisers are followed by an indulgent selection of main courses, including the perfectly made Paccheri con Parmigiano and Tartufo Nero, paccheri pasta with parmesan cheese and shavings of black truffle, which was the one I selected. Other options included the Salmone al Cartoccio con Gamberetti, oven baked salmon with lemon butter and prawns, or Scaloppine al Limone, escalopes of veal in lemon sauce.

To end each meal on a sweet note, Scalini serves a classic tiramisu, a selection of sorbet or profiteroles. We shared the tiramisu and profiteroles.

Raised in Prossedi, a small provincial town near Rome, Italy, where traditional dishes are as current today as they were 100 years ago, Chef Roberto Reatini of Scalini was born with an innate understanding of Italian cuisine. Taught by his grandmother, Roberto gained impeccable skills and a talent for creating delicate, fresh flavours within each of his dishes. Before joining Scalini, he developed his craft at Zafferano London, Shoreditch House as Senior Sous Chef and Ristorante Frescobaldi as Head Chef.

Served within the restaurant’s plush interiors or on the atmospheric terrace, the Dubai re menu complements the refined and relaxed environment where guests can make the most of the season’s temperatures.

Location: Scalini Dubai, Restaurant Village, Four Seasons Resort Jumeirah

Price: Dh250 per person