It's harder than it sounds, but believe me, you get used to it

Image Credit: Pexels

Stay home unless you must see a doctor. No trips to the office or school, no shopping. If you must come out of your room, wear a mask. And don’t share towels.

If you are among the thousands of UAE residents now self-quarantined because of possible infection with the coronavirus, these are a few of the new house rules, courtesy of your local health officials.

Self-quarantine and self-isolation are different. The first measure is for the large numbers of healthy people who may fall sick following possible exposure. The second is for people who are ill with the coronavirus — they are a danger to their family and visitors, and must be watched carefully in case they deteriorate.

Countries around the world have instituted bans for travelers, many of which include requiring or requesting that travelers self-quarantine on their arrival.

A growing number of people are self-quarantining because they were exposed to a friend or colleague who is sick. UAE residents have also been asked to stay in and venture out only for necessities in an effort to stem the disease’s spread.

It may sound like a vacation from reality, an ideal time to binge on Netflix and catch up on sleep. In fact, it’s not easy to lock yourself away from family and friends. There are practical and logistical challenges that make it even harder.

Home quarantine can be unpleasant and will probably last for two weeks, which is the presumed incubation period for the virus. It is especially challenging if you have young children or elderly relatives to care for, or live in cramped quarters with a lot of roommates.

The basics

Separation

If you are potentially infectious, it is important that you separate yourself from your partner, your housemates, your children, your elderly aunt. To be on the safe side, you shouldn’t even pet your dog, according to the WHO although pets are not known to transmit the coronavirus.

A room must be designated for your exclusive use. A bathroom should be, too, if possible. Every surface you cough on or touch could become contaminated with the virus.

You should have no visitors, and keep three to six feet away from others. Don’t take the bus, metro or even a taxi.

Masks

If you must be around other people — in your home, or in a car, because you’re on your way to see a doctor (only after you have registered for a permit in Dubai) — you should wear a mask, and everyone else should, too.

But first, you or one of your friends or family members have to find masks, which are sold out in a lot of places in the UAE. If you can’t, you can create a makeshift one from a scarf or other garment.

Hygiene

If you cough or sneeze, you should cover your mouth and nose with a tissue, and discard the used tissue in a lined trash can. Then you must immediately wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

You can use sanitizer, if you can find it, but soap and water are preferred.

Even if you haven’t coughed or sneezed, you should wash your hands frequently, and avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, if you haven’t just washed them.

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Disinfect

Don’t share dishes, drinking glasses, cups, eating utensils, towels or bedding with anyone (including your pets). Wash these items after you use them.

Countertops, tabletops, doorknobs, bathroom fixtures, toilets, phones, keyboards, tablets and bedside tables are considered “high-touch surfaces” — wipe them often with a household cleanser.

Frequently wipe down surfaces that may be contaminated by bodily fluids, including blood and stool.

Monitoring

Keep an eye on your health and call a doctor if you develop symptoms or if they worsen. Make sure to tell the medical staff that you are at risk of infection with the coronavirus.

Household members

Housemates can go to work or school, but it’s going to be their job to stock up on groceries, pick up prescriptions, take care of the quarantined and keep the place clean.

They’ll be wiping down doorknobs and countertops, doing loads of laundry and washing their hands — a lot.

Family members and other occupants should monitor the patient’s symptoms and call a health provider if they see a turn for the worse.

When around a symptomatic patient, household members must wear a face mask, as well as gloves if they have contact with his or her bodily fluids. These should be thrown away immediately, never reused.

Elderly members of the household and those with chronic medical conditions risk severe complications, even death, if they become infected. Pregnant women may also be at particular risk, although the data aren’t clear. Contact with the secluded individual should be minimized.

In China, 70 to 80 per cent of transmission occurred within family clusters, according to the World Health Organization. Local governments there were forced to set up isolation wards with thousands of beds in gymnasiums and stadiums to care for people who lived alone or were at risk of infecting their families.

Family members should monitor their own health, and contact a doctor if they develop a cough, fever or shortness of breath, signs of Covid-19, the technical name of the illness caused by the coronavirus. Please call first, so the Ministry of Health can prepare for your visit or direct you to a more appropriate site for care.

Self-quarantine is a hardship, both emotional and financial, for those who have families and those who live alone.

Providing for people who make sacrifices for the greater good is crucial, said Lawrence Gostin, a law professor at Georgetown University and director of the World Health Organization Collaborating Center on National and Global Health Law.