Dubai: Residents are wondering whether or not beaches in Dubai are still open. At the moment, both pubilc and private beaches in Dubai remain open and accessible to the public.
Dozens of leisure attractions, including public parks, gyms and entertainment venues across the UAE announced temporary closures this week as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus.
While both the emirates of Fujairah and Abu Dhabi announced the closure of their public beaches until the end of the month.