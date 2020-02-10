Concerts will take place next month featuring winners and finalists of the competition

ChoirFest Middle East will kick off its eighth season at Dubai Opera on March 14, hosting two concerts.

This year, 2,500 students from 60 schools will take part in the competition, which celebrates local and regional choral music.

A matinee concert (11.30am-1pm) for the junior participants, between six and 11 years old, has been introduced to accommodate demand.

The ChoirFest Gala Concert will meanwhile take place from 5pm onwards, featuring the adult winners of the 2020 Choir of the Year, the finalists of the UAE secondary and middle school competition and the best local and regional choirs.

“2020 will see the biggest number of participants to date, which is testament to the fact that choral music can really bring the community together,” said Shelley Frost, co-founder of ChoirFest Middle East and director of The Fridge.

Both junior and senior school competitions will wrap up by the end of this month.