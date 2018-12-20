Thousands of Filipinos will head to the Dubai World Trade Centre on Friday for the Bayanihan Festival 2018, the biggest community Christmas celebration of Filipinos and to mark the Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) month.

The Bayanihan Festival is one of two main events of the Filipino community and the Philippine Consulate General annually that aims to promote unity and camaraderie among the community. The term bayanihan refers to a Filipino tradition that depicts collective cooperative heroism for a common cause.