Kickers Sports Bar opened its doors in 2015 and has won multiple awards Image Credit: Supplied

Much loved as one of Dubai’s most iconic sports restaurants, Kickers Sports Bar is a relaxed and friendly leisure spot within Dubai Sports City’s sports village overlooking the floodlit pitches of the Football Academy. It is the perfect place to unwind and enjoy food and beverage with family or friends.

It is also a great after-work venue to relax and enjoy different sporting events on one of the many large screens found here. Sayed Zishan, Food and Beverage Manager at Kickers Sports Bar, says, “We screen all kinds of live sports from boxing to football to golf to rugby, F1 and many more within the sports bar. It is a well-established venue that also happens to be a personal favourite for not just sports aficionados but anyone who wants to have a good time with their friends or family.”

Kickers Sports Bar opened its doors in 2015. “This was the only bar in Dubailand to open at that time and since then, we have won multiple awards,” he says. Kickers enthusiasts love their Buffalo Wild Wings, the famous Kickers Burgers, Pulled Butter Chicken and Korean Street Chicken Bao as well as the homemade brownies and the New York cheesecake. “We have different promotions each day of the week. From Game Nights to Quiz Nights, we have something exciting planned for our visitors every single day in addition to the live screening during match days,” says Zishan.

The famous Kickers burger Image Credit: Supplied

The sports bar has happy hour beverage deals and special breakfast combos for the early hours of live sport actions and hosts special comedy nights every Friday where the great line-up of UAE-based up-and-coming comedians makes sure you split your sides laughing.

All live entertainment will resume once Dubai Government revokes its current restrictions