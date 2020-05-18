Did you know that your mobile phone has more germs than you think?

Image Credit: Pexels

Dubai: Dubai Police scientists recently told Gulf News that it may be possible to contract the Coronavirus from touching an infected phone surface. Phones are a pathway for coronavirus transmission and are likely to a be a ‘Trojan horse’ carrying the disease into your home without your knowledge.

Many of us don’t give a second thought when it comes to how often we take out and place our phones on many surfaces, from the dinner table to the workplace, to friend’s houses.

However, research shows that cell phones are far dirtier than most people think, and the more germs they collect, the more germs you touch and the more you spread in your surroundings. Make sure you regularly replace the screen protector with a new one or gently wipe down the back and sides of the phone with disinfectant wipes. Don’t worry this won’t damage your phones.

That is why, you should disinfect your phone daily

1. Unplug your device

Make sure your phone isn’t connected to electricity, so that the cleaning is safer.

2. Use a cotton or wipe

Don’t use abrasive tissue paper, which could leave micro scratch.

3. You will need 70 per cent isopropyl alcohol

Do not go up to 90 per cent as you don’t want to cause any potential damage to your phone. but also don’t go lower than 70 per cent, so it can effectively kill all the germs.

4. Be careful where you wipe

You don’t want to get moisture into any of the openings in your phone, including the jack and any of the speakers. It’s completely safe to wipe the display and the back.

Do not:

• Spray your phone with an aerosol spray

• Do not disinfect your phone with bleach

• Do not use abrasive tissue paper