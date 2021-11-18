Want to dress up like a Bollywood bride? Indian jewellery designer Asha Kamal Modi's brand, Art Karat, will feature in a two-day exhibition in Dubai on November 19 and 20, giving you a chance to grab pieces often adorned by Bollywood A-listers such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit-Nene.
Art Karat jewellery, which has appeared in several major Bollywood blockbusters including ‘Jodha Akbar’, ‘Ram-Leela’, ‘Devdas’, ‘Padmavat’ and ‘Bajirao Mastani’, along with being adorned by singer Alicia Keys, will showcase its latest Lamhe collection in Dubai over the two days. As the name suggests, this is Modi's bridal jewellery collection put together with signature masterpieces for events and occasions.
The event will also showcase the first ever ModigoldFine Jewellery collection that comprises 18 and 22-Karat gold pieces with diamond and gemstone masterpieces.
The designs are a mix of various cut gemstones set on the age-old art of kundan. The collection includes a range of necklaces, long earrings, bracelets, bajubandhs (arm bands), tikas (adorned on the forehead), rings and pins.
The event will take place at Taj Dubai, Business Bay with free partking available. The event will run from 11 am to 8 pm on both days