Eggnog's perfect to start off your Christmas holiday revelry Image Credit: Shutterstock
One of our favourite Christmas treats is the eggnog. This rich and creamy holiday drink recipe from Christopher Lester, Executive Chef of Caesars Bluewaters Dubai, is great for both adults and kids. It's also the perfect start to your Christmas meal. Light and easy to make, dressed up with some freshly grated nutmeg, the holiday flavours are strong in this one. Let’s get whisking!

Eggnog

Prep + cook time: 20 mins

Makes 4 generous glasses

Ingredients

½ vanilla pod (extract the seeds by using the back of a knife)

½ tsp almond extract

120gm egg yolk (pasteurized egg)

160gm sugar

200gm heavy whipping cream

600gm milk

1 tsp freshly grated nutmeg

Method

1. In a large bowl, add the vanilla seeds, almond extract, egg yolk and the sugar and using an electric whisk beat until you have a pale cream colour.

2. Fold in the cream and milk, and whisk until thoroughly combined.

3. Add ice to a glass jug, and strain the eggnog mixture over the ice. When sufficiently chilled, pour into serving glasses and dust with fresh nutmeg.

