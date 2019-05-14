ABU DHABI

Project Warehouse by Festember

Image Credit: Supplied

From glittering jewellery to fragrant teas, curated fashion collections and a line-up of majlis entertainment, the pop-up concept returns to du Forum, Yas Island, this Ramadan. Celebrating creativity and design from the UAE and around the world, it welcomes a diversity of themes from female empowerment, to rural Emirati populations and historic mining communities from across the region. After the sun sets, the thoughts turn to food, with the season’s favourite comfort foods, and a few twists. Today until Saturday, 8pm to 2am. Tickets Dh35 for children, Dh65 for adults and Dh180 for a family fo four.

festemberad.com

Ramadan Arcade

Image Credit: Supplied

A series of activities spread out across five zones, covering games, art and photography workshops, performances, retail, learning, food and more. The arcade and gaming zones will be home to both modern and retro games, traditional games Jakaro and Barjees, as well as PlayStation’s FIFA, carom and Hokm tournaments. Expect a variety of food trucks for culinary treats, a full retail experience, pop-up vendors including fashion and jewellery designers run by Mirbad, a non-profit organisation. A series of interactive workshops and talks, on topics such as Majlis traditions, Gahwa, tolerance and astrophotography have been lined up, in addition to Malid acts, poetry and more. Meanwhile, art sessions hosted by the Art Studio will include tile painting, clay fanars and infinity mirrors. At Manarat Al Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi, 9pm to 2am, until May 18. Entry Dh20.

manaratalsaadiyat.ae

Writing Society Workshops

The Cultural Foundation’s workshops aim to support and inspire the next generation of storytellers. Emirati author and scriptwriter Amal Al Duwaila has curated a special programme of workshops under the title ‘Writing to Allah’, teaching writers ways to enhance their creativity, build logical methods of storytelling, improve their technical skills and hone their personal writing style. Sessions take place today and on May 22, 10pm to midnight, on both days, priced at Dh100.

culturalfoundation.ae

Ramadan Art Talk

Coaching through art with Sarah Ali Hanoun, a Co-Active Coach from CTI (The Coaches Training Institute) an ICF (International Coach Federation) accredited coach training programme. At Art Hub, The Mall World Trade Center Abu Dhabi, 10pm. Call 055-5509640.

adah.ae

DUBAI

Flow Talks

Image Credit: Supplied

Flow, the healthy eating and creative hub at Jumeirah Emirates Towers Boulevard, is rolling out an expanded version of its Flow Talks – Ramadan Series, every Wednesday evening throughout May. Featuring specialist Emirati experts in health, poetry, arts and culture, the talks are designed to stimulate conversation and debate. Today, attendees will be treated to a feast for their mind and body as Khalid Mezaina – an independent artist, designer, and illustrator – discusses his journey, motivation and showcases his illustrations. To complement the talks, chef Chris Kinsley will serve up traditional Arabic cuisine infused with a modern twist in a healthy Arabic iftar from sundown to 9pm, at Dh98 per person, including beverages. Entry to the talks is free. Call 800 666353.

flowdubai.com

Spread the Love

Cherish the spirit of Ramadan as Vida Downtown partners with Royati, a society for the Welfare of Women and Children, to introduce the initiative. During Ramadan, guests staying at the boutique hotel are urged to embrace the spirit of giving and leave behind preloved items in a box placed inside the hotel’s guest rooms. Royati Society will then take care of distributing all the donated items to the less fortunate. Vida Downtown is also offering an eco-friendly iftar concept in line with their green movement, wherein guests order mains from a tick menu, aimed at reducing food wastage.

facebook.com/vidadowntown

Green-gifting

Make a shift towards a lifestyle that offers spiritual fulfillment, emotional rebalance and physical health this Ramadan. Towards that aim, online platform for organic food and non-food products, has launched its Ramadan green-gifting range that is both healthy and natural as well as sustainable and environment-friendly. Gifting range consists of four gift bundles, priced at Dh49, Dh99, Dh199 and Dh299.

OrganicandReal.com

Shark Diving Experience

Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo at The Dubai Mall is making Ramadan adventurous by offering 25 per cent off on select shark dives. Under the guidance of experienced and professional instructors, underwater enthusiasts can now enjoy the shark dive experience at Dh595 instead of Dh790 and scuba dive at Dh908 instead of Dh1,210, until May 31.

Call 04 342 2993

SHARJAH

Ramadan Nights

Family-friendly Ramadan-inspired workshops and performances, in support of charity campaigns, at At Sharjah Art Foundation. Free to attend for all, workshop activities include upcycling donated clothes, designing prayer beads and creating Ramadan zines and postcards. Also on offer is a sign language course in collaboration with Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services. In addition, live performances include a traditional storyteller and open mic performers offering personal reflections on Ramadan. Food and artisanal vendors from the community will also be on site. From 9.30pm to half-past midnight. The foundation also invites the community to donate second-hand clothes to help those in need, with drop off points at the foundation’s Collections Building in Arts Square throughout Ramadan.