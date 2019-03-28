Food taste better when it’s free, especially on your birthday

If you love freebies, especially on your big day then you have many options for places to go and enjoy an edible birthday present on the house. We scoured the scene and found a bunch of Dubai restaurants, where you can eat for free on your birthday.

Bring your Emirates ID, to show them you aren’t fibbing about when you were born. Some restaurants also may require a pre-registration or some kind of sign up, while other places will only give you your free meal if you have enough people eating with you. Make sure you plan ahead.

All’onda

Italian Venetian restaurant concept all’onda is a great place to celebrate a birthday in style. You can enjoy a free brunch on your birthday. This includes a six-course Italian set menu served family style to the table, as well as a buffet of fresh sushi, salads, and a beverage package that features classic beverages. The birthday person must present a valid Emirates ID to claim the offer. And it has o be your birthday within 7 days of the date of brunch.

Location 6 floor, Emerald Palace Kempinski Dubai, Palm Jumeriah Cost Free Timings Every Friday from 1pm to 5pm

AB’s Absolute Barbecues

This delicious grill spot will give you a free meal on your birthday as well as a cake. Whether it is lunch or dinner, make sure you call ahead because this popular place might have a long waiting list. It has to be on the day of your birthday.

Location Dubai Media City, Deira and Sheikh Zayed Road Cost Free Timings Open daily from 12pm to 3pm and 6pm to 12am

Tribeca Kitchen and Bar

Plan ahead at this lively spot and bring 5 or more friends along in order to get a meal and a free glass of sparkling grape. Everyone on the table has to order a main course, for you to be elligable for the complementary dinner.

Location JA Ocean View Hotel, JBR Cost Free meal Timings Daily from 12pm to 3am

The Scene

The quirky British restaurant will a free dessert, with a special message, when you dine. For free of course.

Location Pier 7, Dubai Marina Cost Free dessert with meal Timings Daily from 8am to 2am

Serendipity 3

This special offer requires that you to sign up for the Amber rewards program so you can enjoy a free Frozen Hot Chocolate.

Location City Walk 3, Al Wasl Cost Free Timings Daily from 10am to 10pm

Armani Dubai Caffe

If you dine at Armani Caffee in Dubai Mall or Mall of the Emirates, you'll get a free chocolate fondant on your birthday. The best part is, the special offer is valid for up to one month after your birthday! This spot will also need you to be an Amber card member.

Location Downtown Dubai and Mall of the Emirates Cost various Timings Daily from 10am to 12am

Paul Bakery and Cafe

If you pass by any Paul on your birthday, you’ll get a free cake from the French bakery. Make sure you show them your ID card.

Location multiple locations Cost free

Marina Social

This high end British restaurant will get you a free birthday cake as well as a birthday card on your special day.

Location InterContinental Dubai Marina Cost various Timings Daily from 7pm to 12am

Reform Social & Grill

The British Gastropub will offer a free dessert to anyone celebrating their birthday with them.