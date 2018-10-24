As the weather cools down, Dubai’s event season is back in full swing, Dubai Calendar has rounded up its list of must-attend activities.

Here are the top picks of what to do in Dubai over the next three months:

Colour Run

The happiest five kilometre run on the planet is returning to Dubai for the seventh year bringing exciting new elements to Dubai’s fun-run. The anticipated occasion is an untimed marathon where participants can run, walk or even dance along the route. Renowned for its magic and colourful energy, the Colour Run is open for everyone to make more memories than miles per minute.

Location Dubai Autodrome Timing November 10

Dubai Design Week

Dubai Design Week is the region’s largest creative festival, reflecting Dubai’s position as the design capital of the Middle East. The six-day programme is made up of over 200 design-focused events covering a range of disciplines including architecture, furniture, interiors and graphic design.

Location Dubai Design District Timings November 12 to 17

DP World: Golf

The DP World Tour Championship, one of the biggest events in Dubai’s sporting calendar, is back for its 10th edition from November 15 to 18. Part of the European Tour, and the thrilling climax to the European Tour Race to Dubai. This golfing tournament has seen some of the world’s best golfers competing here in the UAE. The tournament has a prize fund of $8,000,000, and you can expect some tense scenes when the athletes battle it out on the course to take home the trophy.

Location Jumeirah Gold Estates Timings November15 to 18

BAO Music and Dance Festival

Meydan is hosting a two-day mega event with a Chinese theme. The Bao Festival promises music, dance, fashion, food, carnival, culture and leisure - all celebrating the Chinese culture and its long-standing relationship with the Middle East. More than a dozen top-tier globally-renowned electronic dance music DJs will take to the turntables over the two nights, with around seven DJ sets each evening. Bao aims to bring people together in this lifestyle experience, inspired by the ancient voyages of Chinese explorer Zheng He, famously one of the first Chinese people to set foot in the Middle East, in his search of his 'bao' - which translates as 'treasure'.

Location Meydan Timings November 29 to 30

Emirates Airline Dubai Rugby Sevens

Enjoy sporting entertainment as the best sevens rugby teams battle it out at the 49th edition of the Emirates Airline Dubai Rugby Sevens. Cheer on your favourite teams and experience a whole host of entertainment at one of the most exciting sporting and social events in Dubai. Attracting more than 100,000 fans, the three-day event has lots to offer, keeping everyone entertained – from sporting action, concerts, competitions and family entertainment, to buzzing food and beverage zones.

Location Rugby Sevens Stadium, Dubai Timings November 29 to December 1

Sole DXB

Sole DXB launched in September 2010 as a platform for all the latest and relevant news in footwear, fashion, design and alternative culture in The Middle East. Since its inception, Sole has grown rapidly from its humble beginnings to a highly popular and well-respected urban culture event. Taking product design and brand marketing as the new frontier in compelling people to think differently, create distinctively and communicate effectively, Sole aims to inspire and encourage growth within the region’s design and progressive fashion sector. It is also a space where people can learn about different cultures while discovering what’s new from the worlds of fashion, music, and art.

Location Dubai Design District Timings December 6 to 8

New Year's Eve fireworks at Burj Khalifa

Get ready for the fireworks show of the year. Back again, is Burj Khalifa’s New Year’s Eve fireworks display. Downtown Dubai will be lit up by a show of lights, attracting thousands of visitors from all over the world. Once again, the show promises a great performance, marking the end of another year. Organized by Emaar, the fireworks show is coordinated by a world-class team of experts. Special viewing platforms will be set up across Downtown Dubai, but make sure to arrive early as spaces fill up fast.

Location Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai Timings December 31