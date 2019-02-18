Head down to Time Square Center with the kids to discover an eco-friendly world through free and fun workshops, activities and play. Time Square Center will be teaching visiting children about where food comes from and how to sustain a healthy and well-balanced world through sustainable practices. There are plenty of activities to take part in, including food tastings, gardening workshops, composting and junior chef lessons. In line with Dubai's objectives to achieve zero food waste, Times Square Center has taken the initiative to install a machine that will transform waste from its restaurants, cafes and supermarkets, into organic compost soil, that will be used for landscaping and planting at the mall. Bring the kids and teach them about how to live sustainably from a young age.