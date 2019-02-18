For the kids: How to grow your own lunch
Sponsored
Head down to Time Square Center with the kids to discover an eco-friendly world through free and fun workshops, activities and play. Time Square Center will be teaching visiting children about where food comes from and how to sustain a healthy and well-balanced world through sustainable practices. There are plenty of activities to take part in, including food tastings, gardening workshops, composting and junior chef lessons. In line with Dubai's objectives to achieve zero food waste, Times Square Center has taken the initiative to install a machine that will transform waste from its restaurants, cafes and supermarkets, into organic compost soil, that will be used for landscaping and planting at the mall. Bring the kids and teach them about how to live sustainably from a young age.
Location Times Square Center Shaikh Zayed Road Cost Free Timings Every weekend starting February 21 until March 9 Contact 04 3418020
For the foodies: Visit the Food Festival swyp Beach Canteen
Dubai Food Festival kicks off this Thursday and unveils food concepts and free fun activities at the swyp Beach Canteen. The beachside offering is DFF’s flagship event, bringing together delicious food, activities for kids, a sports court and more - making it the perfect day out for families. The mainstage will host a multitude of entertainment, ranging from exciting competitions to incredible performances, concerts and movie nights every Wednesday to Saturday starting 8pm onwards.
Location Jumeirah Beach behind Sunset Mall, Cost Free Timings Sunday to Wednesday from 12pm to 10pm, Thursday and Friday from 10am to 12am, and Saturday from 10am to 11pm
For the Family: Wow JBR street Beats event
Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) is hosting the second edition of Street Beats, a 10-day music festival set to feature over 200 performances by 55 artists from over 20 countries. Street Beats is part of the ongoing #WOWJBR campaign, a celebration of the arts and live entertainment. For the next nine days, talented musicians will take over the five dedicated open-air stages in JBR to entertain the crowds with a series of tunes, performed on traditional and unconventional instruments. Visitors will have the ultimate chance to enjoy top street talent from across the.
Location JBR Cost Free Timings February 18 to 27 from 5pm to 10pm
For the fitness lovers: Free Beach Yoga
Head over to the beach on Saturday for a free one hour yoga session. All levels are welcome. No mat? No problem, Sole Mio will provide you with a towel. As a thank you and gift to the community they wish to provide free yoga to Dubai’s residents and beach goers.
Location Sole Mio is a beach club located on Dubai’s Famous Kite beach Cost Free Timings Saturday from 8am to 9am
For the family: Ripe Market Police Academy
Ripe Market sells seasonal organic fruit and veg, freshly baked bread, or eat at some of Dubai’s best-loved food concepts, there’s a tasty treat for everyone. Additionally there will be artisans, designers, jewellers’, artists and creators. If you’re looking for entertainment they also have, yoga classes, kids’ activities, a petting zoo, horse riding, workshops, live music and more!
Location Dubai Police Academy, Al Sufouh Cost Free Timings Friday and Saturday from 9am onwards
For the foodies: Dubai International Cheese festival
This week Dubai is hosting the region’s largest international cheese festival. Sopexa, is launching the largest cheese event of its kind in the Middle East, as part of this year’s Dubai Food Festival. The inaugural edition of the festival will feature cheeses from around the world. During the two-day extravaganza, producers will be joined by cheese experts and chefs. Internationally recognised cheese expert Mark Todd, aka The Cheese Dude, the US Dairy brand ambassador will be on hand to showcase a wide range of US cheeses highlighting their impressive flavours and unusual textures, while drawing on their versatility and quality to complement the diverse local cuisine. Between demos and cooking sessions, visitors can enjoy traditional cheese-based dishes from Latin America, Italy, Eastern Europe, Greece, India and the Middle East among others.
Location The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina Cost Free Timings February 22 from 7pm – 12am February 23 from 12pm – 10pm