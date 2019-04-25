Your guide to all the things happening around the country

ABU DHABI

Ministry of Crab pop-up

Celebrity chef Dharshan Munidasa will visit Shangri-La Hotel, Qaryat Al Beri, for a three-day pop-up, featuring four signature dishes from the famed Sri Lankan restaurant dedicated to serving export-quality lagoon crabs, and which has been named as one of the top 50 in Asia. The chef partnered with Sri Lankan cricketing legends Mahela Jayawardane and Kumar Sangakkara to bring the concept to life in Sri Lanka, and is now bringing it to Dubai.

Call 02-5098888

Cine-Concert: In the Land of the Head Hunters

A live concert from French musician Rodolphe Burger, performing his musical interpretation of one of the most beautiful silent-movies ever made. Mixing electronic and native American music, Burger improvises the score for this rare 1914 movie masterpiece, a Native American version of Romeo and Juliet, where love leads to war and murder. At Louvre Abu Dhabi, today and tomorrow at 8pm, Dh100. Call 600 565566.

louvreabudhabi.ae.

Celebrate African-American Culture

Camille A Brown & Dancers will be showcasing a dynamic dance performance titled Ink, which explores themes of race, culture and identity in a celebration of African-American culture. Showcasing tap, jazz, modern and hip-hop dances and featuring live music, the performance conveys a mix of emotion through the gestures and rituals of the African diaspora. At The Red Theater, The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi, 8pm. Dh53 for youth and Dh105 for adults.

nyuad-artscenter.org

DUBAI

The Proclaimers Live

From Edinburgh to Dubai, watch the Scottish music duo return to perform at The Irish Village. Tickets from Dh175. Also, catch the English Premier League football matches screened live at the venue.

theirishvillage.com

How To Train Your Dragon Egg Hunt

Experience the return of the DreamWorks animation How To Train Your Dragon unconventional egg hunt this Easter, at Motiongate Dubai, today until Saturday. Dragon egg hunters will get exclusive entry from 2-6pm to search for rare dragon eggs, fly with dragons on the iDragon Gliders coaster and meet and greet their favourite dragon Toothless. Guests can also feast like Vikings at the ‘How To Train Your Dragon’ themed buffet. Dh295, includes park entrance, egg hunt, chocolate eggs, kids buffet and meet and greet with Astrid and Hiccup.

motiongatedubai.com

7 by Skorpeus

An immersive dining experience fusing culinary theatre and performance art, with only two more weekends left of the show featuring singer Layla Kardan. On Thursdays and Fridays, packages available from Dh300 for house beverages and show experience. At Skorpeus, Emerald Palace Kempinski, The Palm Jumeirah, 8.30-11.30pm.

Call 04 248 8840. skorpeusdubai.com

Design and Dine

Artist Gemma Gallagher will host a night of food and art. Learn to create your very own music icons inspired masterpiece as you enjoy your food and beverages. Aimed at beginners, the Irish artist will guide you step-by-step to create your masterpiece. All required materials will be provided, including selection of bites and two house beverages, Dh250 per person with an advance booking. At Pure Sky Lounge & Dining, Hilton Dubai The Walk, 7pm.

Call 056 612 7064

Dubai Marina Mall’s Sports Week

Your weekly exercise is covered with different fitness activities during the Sports Week at Dubai Marina Mall. Today, HIT training with Linda Chambers at 6pm, tomorrow Les Mills Body Attack with Nuno Marques at 10am and HIIT training with Elizabeth Thomson, George Crewe, Benoni Barnard at 6pm. On Saturday, experience the Floatride Run with Rabih Al Turk at 9am and dance yoga at 10am. Register on the website or app to attend.

eventbrite.com

Re-energise at Base

Hip-hop sensation and Mo Bamba superstar Sheck Wes hits the stage at Lyfe, Base Dubai, Dubai Design District. Supported by R-Wan.

Tomorrow, pump it up with American rapper Tyga as the club turns two.

Call 055 313 4999

Match made in Heaven

Extravagant 4-course Italian dinner evening paired with the finest beverages from Piemonte, at Vanita’s, Palazzo Versace Dubai. Dh499 per person, 7-11pm.

Call 04 556 8820

Open Mic Session

Galaxy Centre for Performing Arts Bur Dubai in association with Shankar Mahadevan Academy is inviting music lovers and singers to sing your favorite songs and participate in the open mic session, 7-9pm, free entry.

Call 04 388 9756

Hush Thursdays

Vibe and groove on Thursdays with resident DJs Jason Pinto, Dan Chadwick and Ihmsen will get you moving alongside a Thai influenced food menu from Lah Lah Restaurant, Zabeel House The Greens. Free entry, happy hour from 4-8pm, specials from 8pm onwards.

facebook.com/HushDubai

Laughs on the menu

A healthy dose of laughter, with ‘Life doesn’t get any better than this’ tour, starring international stand-up acts, Dana Alexander, George Zach and Britain’s Got Talent star Daliso Chaponda (pictured). At Arabian Ranches Golf Club, 7.30pm, Dh160. Show also at Movenpick JBR at 9pm. Tomorrow, at Dukes Dubai The Palm Jumeirah at 7pm and at Grand Millennium Barsha Heights at 9pm. On Saturday at ON42 Media One at 7pm.

thelaughterfactory.com

Mexican Children’s Day Celebration

Weekend fiesta for the little ones filled with games and surprises as well as a very special pinata filled with Mexican candy. Live Mariachi entertainment and food will be served street food style, with live stations. At La Tablitha, Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights. Dh80 for children and Dh180 for adults, 7pm-1am.

Call 04 553 1212

#YouMeOui

The funk is back welcoming the mixing talents of DJ Eli Goldstein aka ‘Bamboozle’, one half of duo Soul Clap, to the turntables. At Barbary, TRYP by Wyndham, Barsha Heights. Entry is free.

Call 04 247 668

Thursday Anthems

DJ Rink (Bollywood female DJ) and Shah Rule of Gully Boy fame are performing live at Bar Baar, Majestic City Retreat Hotel, Mankhool. Happy hours from 6-9pm.

Call 04 501 2631

SHARJAH

Aladdin and the Magic Spell

The story of a young street boy in Arabia tricked by a wicked sorcerer into retrieving a mysterious oil lamp – a lamp that contains a mystical genie.

The show will be performed at Masrah Al Qasba Theatre, Sharjah, for audiences of all ages. Shows today at 7pm, tomorrow at 5pm and 8pm and on Saturday at 5pm and 7pm. Tickets from Dh45.