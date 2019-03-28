Your guide to all the things happening around the country

Deerfields Star talent competition Image Credit: Supplied

ABU DHABI

Ibiza Global Radio Sessions

Buddha-Bar Beach Abu Dhabi partners with the online music station to bring global sounds to Abu Dhabi. Tonight, Venezuelan DJ and producer Marian Ariss takes to the decks dishing out atmospheric rhythms and the best of deep house, deep tech and tech house music. At The St Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi, 10pm. Call 02-4988888

Deerfields Star Season 2

Watch talented kids put their best foot forward and showcase their talent in singing, dancing and playing musical instruments in the competition, taking place on weekends from today until April 12. deerfieldsmall.com

AL AIN

Spring Festival

Bawadi Mall is hosting daily stage shows to celebrate spring Kicking off with a balloons show, from today until Monday, followed by a bubbles show from April 2-6, culminating in an interactive Logo’s board game platform to play and win from April 7-19. Call 03-7840000

DUBAI

7 with Layla Kardan

A sensory and social experience artfully combining live performance and culinary theatre, conceived by the duo of Sebastian Clarke of White Rabbit creative agency and choreographer Danny Lee, at Skorpeus, Emerald Palace, Palm Jumeirah. Launching the show today, will be international singer Layla Kardan. Staged each Thursday and Friday, expect multiple courses each paired with signature beverages. Dh499 with soft beverages, Dh669 with house beverages and Dh799 with premium beverages, 8–11pm. Call 052-7156278

Default Mind

Loom Ensemble, the New York-based group presents a dance-theatre production that features professional artists along with local talent at Sima Performing Arts, Alserkal Avenue. Staged at 8pm, today and tomorrow and on April 4 and 5. Entry is free. loomensemble.com

The Smurfs Shows

A series of live stage shows featuring a heart-warming story, music, dancing, giggles and the adorable blue guys. At La Mer by Meraas. Stage shows start at 5pm and 7pm, meet and greet at 6pm and 8.30pm, Thursday to Saturday, until April 13.

Build sand sculptures

Grab your sunnies and head over to Kite Beach, where little ones can learn how to create sand sculptures, with the master of sand Daniel Coriga (Dh50 spend required). From today until April 13, the beach destination will also hosts activities on weekends for little ones, such as a tug of war, a sack race, an obstacle course, beach bowling and limbo, 10am to 6pm.

Village Street Sale

The Outlet Village will transform into a plaza market with entertainment every weekend, until April end. Activites include Street music for adults and balloon twisting and face painting for kids, from 3-8pm. Italian carnival roaming entertainment joins in on Fridays and Saturdays.

Restaurant Hopping

Enjoy a girls’ night out with a twist at The Pointe at Palm Jumeirah. Ladies can go restaurant hopping at Seafood Kitchen, Asian District, Fitzroy, Fat Chow, La Palapa and Mama Pho and enjoy four free beverages and 25 per cent off food per person at each restaurant, from 8pm. Every Thursday until April 30. thepointe.ae

Sports & Stilettoes

Spend Thursday evening with your favourite girls and get 50 per cent off house beverages, at Nezesaussi Grill, Manzil Downtown, every Thursday from 6pm-2am. Call 04-8883444

Club Inc featuring Pedulum

Australian band Pendulum’s roots ranging from drum and bass, break beat, even hardcore metal and punk will be spreading the sound at Zero Gravity, along with Ed Keeley, better known as Friction. Unlimited food and beverages from 8pm-2am on Eat Street, a fairground poolside party and retro room all for Dh199. Call 04-3990009

The Brazilian Spirit Party

Brazilian Pop Diva Valesca Popozuda joins the party this month along with DJ Anderson Lima, at Pure Sky Lounge, Hilton Dubai The Walk, 8pm until late. Entry Dh70, free entrance for women from 8-9pm.Call 04-3747888

Skyline Thursdays

The female duo of Eli & Fur are famous for their hits Seeing is Believing, Feel The Fire and Your Eyes. They perform at Five Palm Jumeirah’s The Penthouse. Pre-Party brunch includes unlimited house beverages and tunes from resident DJ NSI, 9-11pm. Three food options to choose from, starting from Dh149 for women and Dh249 for gents. Call 052-9004868

MOE Fashion Live

The second edition of the spring/summer fashion extravaganza, will be fuelled by Arab star power Ragheb Alama and Carole Samaha making special appearances. Lebanese singer Alama will make a guest appearance today at 7pm during the Harvey Nichols-Dubai’s men’s fashion show. Carole Samaha will perform her sing-along hits tomorrow at 7pm, during the Etoile La Boutique’s women’s fashion show. Other activities include perfume mixology, Hermes Parfumeur fragrance service, gemology workshop, braids Bar, fashion floristry and an engraving Station, from 10am to 10pm, today and tomorrow.