ABU DHABI
Yas Kidz Fest
The du Arena on Yas Island will transform into an adventurous outdoor party for kids with imaginative play zones, play town and inflatable zone, little chef zone with MasterChef India winner Nikita Gandhi popping by, mad science zonesports and fitness activities, a silent disco for kids, soccer and cricket zone and live entertainment shows. Fancy dress competitions and the chance to win prizes throughout the weekend, today it’s animal themed, tomorrow dress up as a superhero and on Saturday it’s Disney day. Registration required. Full schedule of entertainment and cookery class timings available online. Children under 18 go free, adult tickets Dh30 and can be purchased online. kidzfest.ae
Flamenco Arts concert
A one-off concert by flamenco guitarist and composer Carlos Pinana, sharing his innovative vision of the flamenco, as well as his expertise of different musical styles. He will be joined on stage by students and teachers from Bait Al Oud. At Manarat Al Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi, 8pm. Free to attend and open to all. abudhabimusic.ae
Naan Stop Biryani
Angar in Yas Hotel Abu Dhabi has launched a new biryani themed night providing the end-of-week treat, every Thursday. Diners can select three types of biryani dishes from six varieties and it includes starters and a traditional dessert, 7-11pm, Dh250 per person with free flowing beverages, Dh190 for the soft package. Call 02-6560600.
La Noche ladies night
New ladies night run by DJ Slim. Ladies receive three free coupons to redeem at the bar for any house beverages, at Stars N Bars, Yas Marina. Every Thursday from 11pm-3am. Call 02-5650101.
DUBAI
Dubai International Jazz Festival
The popular music festival is in its 17th year and will see Jamiroquai headline the festival tonight, with support performances by Abri & Funk Radius and Keb ’Mo, at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre. Doors open at 6pm. Tickets start from Dh350. dubaijazzfest.com
Jazz and Cheese Nights
Perfect start to the weekend with two hours of unlimited beverages and cheese combined with jazz by Chinua Hawk Trio, at Jones the Grocer, Emirates Golf Club. Every Thursday, between 7.30-11pm, at Dh199 per person, Call 04-4179999.
Queen’s Quiz
The QE2 is launching a Thursday night quiz at the Golden Lion, led by host Stuee Kennedy. Punters can test their grey matter, creative abilities, bingo lingo and musical recall, which is free to take part in, every Thursday from 8-10pm, for up to six people per group. Passengers can enjoy a pie and beverage or cheese plate for Dh85 per person; sharing cheese platter and a beverage bottle for Dh185. Reservations are recommended. Call 04-5268811.
Live music festival
Bluewaters Dubai is hosting a three-month-long activation, dedicated to music, art and dance, with the Street Music Festival that takes place over three weekends until March 2. Live performances by local and international artists as well as established and emerging jazz, rock, urban and retro local artists entertain visitors every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 5-10pm. There will also be a series of workshops for music aficionados and open mic sessions for those who are keen to share their talent with the public. The interactive workshops range from guitar, djembe drum and percussion sessions for people of all ages to enjoy. Little ones can also enjoy fun workshops for a chance to build their own instruments. bluewatersdubai.ae
Celebrate Award Season
The Oscars 2019, 91st Academy Awards are happening this Sunday and Roxy Cinemas bring back to the screen three of the biggest movie hits from the season. Marvel’s Black Panther, romance-favourite A Star Is Born and biography blockbuster Bohemian Rhapsody will be screened between today and Saturday, at City Walk, The Beach, Boxpark and La Mer. theroxycinemas.com
Black Coffee @Base
South Africa’s export takes the reins at Base Dubai, D3, offering a different experience. Doors open at 10pm. reservations recommended. Call 055-3134999.
Special deal
Indoor theme park IMG Worlds of Adventure is offering its Kuwaiti guests a special deal from today until February 25. Kids below 12 years can enjoy free entry with every adult ticket purchase. Also, tickets to the grand MardiGras party happening on February 28, have gone online, Dh98 per person. imgworlds.com
Montreux Comedy Festival
The fourth edition of the festival presents comedians from all over the world. The French-speaking evening tonight will feature Kyan Khojandi, Noman Hosni, Navo, Fadily Camara, Paul Dechavanne and Doully. The English night tomorrow features Ali Al Sayed, Schalk Bezuidenhout, Tom Houghton, Omar Shams and Sundeep Fernandes. At Madiat Theatre, Madinat Jumeirah. Shows at 8.30pm, with tickets priced from Dh250. madinattheatre.com
Birthday offer
Luxury dessert spot Pastryology at Marina Cubes, Mina Rashid (Port Rashid) is offering a sweet deal in celebration of their first birthday. Patrons get 50 per cent off on all coffees from 10am to 1pm, every day, until the end of February. pastryology.ae.
SHARJAH
Folklore and Family Fun
The third annual edition of the International Storytelling Festival themed Stories: A Treasure of Words, will celebrate live oral traditions and cultural diversity with a showcase of regional and international storytellers, live performers and musicians from 10 different nations. The four-week festival will have its doors open to the public on Fridays and Saturdays, until March 16. This weekend will feature artists Saif Shereen (Dubai/India); Pisciali Martina (Italy); Mattia di Pierro; Davide Bardi; Lamya Tawfik (Egypt/Dubai); Paola Balbi; Xanthe Gresham (UK); Halima Hamdan (Morocco); and Mariella Bertelli (Canada), coming together to deliver a memorable opening to the festival. Visitors to Al Noor Island will also be entertained with live music and creative entertainment. Full schedule of the festival available on the website. alnoorisland.ae