Bluewaters Dubai is hosting a three-month-long activation, dedicated to music, art and dance, with the Street Music Festival that takes place over three weekends until March 2. Live performances by local and international artists as well as established and emerging jazz, rock, urban and retro local artists entertain visitors every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 5-10pm. There will also be a series of workshops for music aficionados and open mic sessions for those who are keen to share their talent with the public. The interactive workshops range from guitar, djembe drum and percussion sessions for people of all ages to enjoy. Little ones can also enjoy fun workshops for a chance to build their own instruments. bluewatersdubai.ae