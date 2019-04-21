Your guide to all the things happening around the country

Museum of Moroccan Heritage at Adnec Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Supplied

ABU DHABI

Museum of Moroccan Heritage

A collection of historical artifacts and antiquities embodying Morocco’s history and civilisation, are being exhibited outside the Kingdom for the first time, at the ‘Morocco in Abu Dhabi’ event at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). The exhibit features 300 items, including an exclusive collection of Islamic manuscripts, Islamic coins, oil lanterns, Islamic ceramic utensils, monetary ornaments and equestrian tools, as well as fine arts reflecting Morocco’s authenticity and historical depth, running until April 30. Free entry.

Easter Special

Shangri-La Hotel, Qaryat Al Beri doubles the chance to enjoy Easter brunch by hosting it today and again on April 28. Guests can indulge in a buffet complete with 12 live-cooking stations of international dishes, including vegan options. Those brunching get free access to the pool and beach area from 10am in addition to a welcome beverage. Trio, the resident band will throw in a live performance while younger guests can take part in egg hunting and face painting. From 1-4pm with prices starting from Dh220, children below 12 years can dine for free. Call 02-5098888.

DUBAI

Mediterranean Easter Lunch and Dinner

Armani/Mediterraneo’s Easter buffet features coast to coast dishes such as Mediterranean pies, lamb Nicosia, daube de lapin and desserts. From 12.30–3pm at Dh250 per person inclusive of soft beverages for lunch and from 6.30–10pm at Dh350 for dinner, inclusive of soft beverages.

Also, Easter Master Class at Armani/Ristorante where you can learn a new skill or sharpen your existing culinary knowledge led by Gourmet chef Federico Sanna, focussing on Easter with a contemporary twist, 11.30am to 3.30pm, Dh700 per person and Dh1,200 per couple, includes four-course lunch with pairing beverages. Call 04-8883666

Eggstravaganza

Gather your family and friends for an Italian Easter Brunch at Prego’s, Media Rotana Dubai, from 12-3pm. Also, activities for kids including an egg hunt and face painting. Starting from Dh199 and 50 per cent off for kids aged 6-12 years. Call 04-4350000

Easter at Leonardo Dubai

An Italian four-course set menu crafted by Chef Michele for Dh299 per person. At Stella Di Mare Hotel Dubai Marina. From 6-11.30pm. Call 058-1029398

Traditional Easter Lunch

Celebrate Easter Sunday with a traditional buffet and kid-friendly activities such as an Easter egg hunt, face painting and a dedicated kiddie area for children below 5 years. At Boardwalk, Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, 12-4pm. Starting from Dh195, Dh80 per child aged 6-12. Call 04-2054647

A Sugar Rush

Black Tap has introduced a limited-edition Bunny Shake that makes an indulgent treat for anyone who wants to celebrate Easter with a sugar rush. The cherry shake with a vanilla-frosted rim is topped with M&M’s, three chocolate Lindt bunnies, whipped cream, sprinkles and a cherry on top is priced at Dh69 in Dubai venues and Dh62 in Abu Dhabi venues.

Traditional Easter Brunch

A special brunch to celebrate Easter Sunday, featuring traditional Easter delicacies. Children can take part in egg hunting and face painting, while Zero Funk band provides the music. At Olea, The St Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi, 1-4pm. Packages from Dh380. Call 02-4988888

Easter Sunday Brunch

Celebrate the day surrounded by Arabian waters, and enjoy a celebratory brunch with themed entertainment by a live band. Kids will be entertained at Rixy Club with bunny mascots, Easter egg hunt and other surprises. At A La Turca, Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites, 1-4pm. Packages from Dh239, 50 per cent off for children between 6–12 years. Call 04-4575555

Organic Treats

Baker & Spice has Easter organic treats with all of the flavour and only half the guilt. Choose from bunny ear shaped cookies (Dh8), a variety of cupcake flavours decorated using natural food colouring (Dh18) and hot cross buns (Dh12), at branches in Souk Al Bahar, Souk Al Manzil, Dubai Marina, Town Centre, The S-Hotel and Gold and Diamond Park. Call 04-4279856

Easter Egg Hunt

Dine at any of the Madinat Jumeirah restaurants to participate in the Easter egg hunt of 5,000 eggs and chances to win prizes from toys to chocolate treats and more, 3-4pm.

SpEGGtacular Ladies Day

Pump up your Easter celebration and soak up the sun with limitless beverages and lunch plus go on the hunt to find hidden colourful eggs around filled with prizes, at Wet Deck, W Dubai The Palm, From 12-4pm, Dh150 for girls and Dh250 for men, poolside day beds and cabanas available from

Dh1,000. Call 04-2455555

Easter Sunday Lunch

An Easter celebration at Mundo, Jumeirah Emirates Towers which brings together a selection of traditional Easter dishes and desserts from around the world. Children can also enjoy the Easter egg hunt located on the 10th floor and fun activities including face painting, balloon bending and more. From 12.30-3pm, Dh180 per person, children under 12 dine free when accompanied with an adult guest. Call 04-3300000

Easter Afternoon Tea

Delight in afternoon tea featuring a selection of traditional finger sandwiches, French pastries and Easter chocolates, at The Lounge, One&Only The Palm. Dh150 per person and Dh70 for children, available today and tomorrow from 3-6pm.