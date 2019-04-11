Yas Waterworld Image Credit: Supplied

ABU DHABI

Splash-tastic Year of Tolerance Celebrations

In celebration of the Year of Tolerance, Yas Waterworld has lined up a day of family-friendly activities. Celebrating diversity, guests can enjoy a 10 per cent discount on single day tickets with each accompanying friend of a different nationality, for up to a total of 50 per cent off, with five friends. Activities commence with the Amwaj Wave Pool challenge at 10am, where guests will have the opportunity to hold the flag of their home countries as they band together with residents from across the world. Free face painting and a commemorative Year of Tolerance pin for all. Tickets from Dh265, and will include access to the waterpark.

From Spain With Love

Royal Arrow presents Spanish concert pianist Pablo Amoros in a charity gala concert at the Emirates Palace Hotel Auditorium, Abu Dhabi, in support of Make-a-Wish Foundation UAE, which grants wishes to enrich the lives of children with critical illnesses. Tickets from Dh175.

DUBAI

One Big Beach Festival

Day to night music festival headlined by multi-platinum selling band Clean Bandit, Sigma (DJ Set), Ibiza’s sax player Lovely Laura and Ben Santiago plus South African favourites Goldfish making the entire beach a huge dancefloor, at Zero Gravity. Regular tickets Dh245 at the door (online at Dh195) allowing access after 5pm or Dh595 all-inclusive evening package including food and beverages from 8pm-1am, as well as access to the terraace. Call 055-5009111.

MEFCC

The Middle East Film and Comic Con (MEFCC) annual pop culture convention where fans come together to celebrate their favourite comics, film, television, video games, superheroes, cosplay and more. Celebrity meet-and-greets, workshops, panels, live performances and an artist alley are all part of the action. At Dubai World Trade Centre. Single-day passes start from Dh115 online. From 12-10pm today and 11am-9pm tomorrow.

Boyzone The Farewell Tour

The Irish boy band is set to rock the audience with tunes from their final album ‘Thank You & Goodnight’ as they celebrate 25 years of the band’s journey to fame, for their final tour, at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium. Doors open at 7pm, for a 9pm start. Tickets from Dh195. All licensed restaurants in Century Village will offer ticket holders 20 per cent discount from midday.

King of Indian stand-up

India’s highest selling comedian and actor Vir Das, known for his impeccable sense of humour, will perform at Rajmahal Theatre, Bollywood Parks Dubai. Tickets for the show Dh125, Dh145 for central category and Dh175 for VIP, also providing full-day park access. Guests can also meet their favourite movie star look-a-likes such as Shah Rukh Khan or Amitabh Bachchan and a line-up of street performances filled with music, song and dance, showcased every day.

Jazz Night

A night of jazz music with Lama and her band performing a series of the best oriental melodies with a twist, on the main stage at Global Village, starting 9pm. The show is included in park’s entry ticket of Dh15. Tomorrow is the last day of Global Village.

A Royal Comedy Line up

Best of British with Theatre by QE2 joining forces with Big Fish Comedy to bring three British comedians Mike McClean, Phil Walker and Sonja Jayne Salmon to leave you laughing on the gangways onboard the very first ‘Best of British Evening Brunch’ 7-11pm. Dh495 includes buffet, three-hours all-inclusive beverages and comedy show.

Grilled Cheese Day

If you fancy a hearty meal, Beastro in First Central Hotel Suites, Barsha Heights will be celebrating grilled cheese day, with a special mini menu that includes six grilled cheese items, each priced at Dh35.

Songkran Festivities

Mango Tree Thai Bistro at Hilton Dubai the Walk is celebrating with culinary festivities from today until Monday. Food items from the four regions of Thailand start from Dh39. Timings from noon to 11pm.

Spring Festival at Al Barari

Al Barari will open its private gardens to the public for two-weekends that includes a full programme of entertainment and activities for both adults and children, along with a wellness-centric pop-up market. A giant two-metre chocolate egg is set to be broken on the last day of the event(April 20), and there will be prizes to be won. At Al Barari, Seventh Heaven Retail area, 9am-2pm today and tomorrow and April 19 and 20. Entry Dh60, children below five years enter free.

Pots, Pans and Buckets Brunch

New gastro bar and lounge, BFF are launching a new Friday brunch today offering a range of their favourite flavours. Every Friday from 1-4pm, followed by a afterparty until 6pm. Soft package from Dh150 and Dh50 for the kids. At BFF, Movenpick Ibn Battuta Gate.

Friday Brunches at The Pointe

Mama Pho, Fat Chow and Palapa all recently opened at The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah have launched new Friday brunches, running from 12pm to 4pm and all have the same pricing at Dh165 for the soft package and Dh255 for the house beverage package.

