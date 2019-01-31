ABU DHABI
Bayreuth Festival –The Valkyrie
Award-winning conductor Markus Poschner will lead the performance of Richard Wagner’s, The Valkyrie. The German born Poschner well-known for his interpretations of Beethoven, Brahms and Mahler and will join the Bayreuth Festival cast, as it descends in Abu Dhabi for a full opera at Emirates Palace. Doors open at 6pm, show at 7pm. Tickets from Dh395. abudhabimusic.ae
Yas Marina Weekend
The Scene is hosting We love Friday’s featuring British home cooked classics with two courses for Dh99 or three courses for Dh149, before the party kicks off at Casa De Cuba for Tropicana Sessions, where Judge Jules will be on the decks.
DUBAI
Elissa Live
Celebrate the final weekend of DSF with a concert by the Lebanese artist at Global Village. Starting 9pm on the main stage, visitors can watch her perform a variety of her widely popular songs, including Ajmal Ihsas and Bastanak. Entry to the park costs Dh15. globalvillage.ae
Dragon Boat races
Get ready to be transported to the streets of China as The Pointe at Palm Jumeirah, is celebrating Chinese New Year with dragon boat races, traditional music and dance, and entertainment, today and tomorrow, from 4-10pm. In addition, a grand fireworks display at Atlantis, The Palm has been lined up on February 4 at 8pm. Call 04-3909999. thepointe.ae
Celebrate Chinese New Year
Join the roving dancing dragons at Dubai Parks and Resorts with
Chinese-inspired delicacies, authentic market, dragon dances, traditional shows and colourful decorations marking the start of the celebrations. The free-to-enter Riverland Dubai will be decked up with Chinese traditional lanterns until February 9, with fireworks on February 4 at 8pm; at Motiongate Dubai enjoy traditional activities with film characters Master Po, flash mobs, dragon dances and Chinese delicacies every day from 2-7pm, until February 13; and Legoland Dubai will celebrate from February 5 to 16, where kids can enjoy a mosaic-building experience, pin their wishes on a traditional wishing wall and walk by Factory Street decorated with Chinese lanterns. The park is also launching its Gold Badge programme which incentivises guests to find the limited gold pop badges worn by Legoland Dubai staff in the park.which can offer a free day ticket. dubaiparksandresorts.com
Hard Rock Classic on Fire
Swiss Days Dubai 2019 featuring Swiss talents The Mozart Heroes, at Madinat Theatre, Souk Madinat Jumeirah. Show at 8.30pm, tickets priced from Dh80.
madinattheatre.com
90’s celebrity night
Say goodbye to January by heading over to The Hideout, for a club-night with DJ John Kelly spinning his maverick blend of underground trance beats. Doors open at 11pm, bar opens at 5pm. At Byblos Dubai Marina. Free entry. thehideoutdubai.com
XYoga Dubai Festival
A two-day programme of 63 free yoga classes, workshops and talks. Yoga experts including Laura Sykora, yoga warrior Janet Stone, Garth Hewitt from Shiva Yoga, best-selling author and mind and body wellness expert Davidji and Indian trainer-to-the-stars Deepika Mehta, will host classes. Local popular yoga houses will also be leading a variety of holistic and signature sessions at the festival. Register on the website to attend classes. xyogadubai.com
Chinese New Year Celebrations at The Dubai Mall
Discover Chinese traditions through art, music and dance, along with arts & crafts workshops, traditional Chinese games and live performances.Daily programme includes finger palm painting and calligraphy, egg carving, umbrella art painting, knot tying, Chinese lucky bag making and wood carving pen workshops. Visitors can also take home customised keepsakes by spending a minimum purchase of Dh150 at any store in the mall. From 10am to 11pm. Also, live performances at Dubai Aquarium from February 4-6, where divers will be performing an underwater dragon dance daily at 12pm,3pm and 6pm and dragon dance on ice, at 5pm daily.
Urban Picnic Brunch
Gather your brunch squad and chill out by the pool, stock your picnic basket with gourmet dishes including barbecue meats and a selection of beverages while enjoying the resident DJ’s tunes. At 3in1 Restaurant at Vida Downtown, every Friday from 1-5pm. Packages from Dh295. Call 04-8883444
Rove Around Tour with Nikon
Emirati photographer Dr Ahmed Al Rais along with Nikon is hosting a free tour in Dubai’s historical district. Open to the public, from 2-6pm, at Rove Healthcare City. register to attend. rovehotels.com
Indian Biryani Festival
A unique take on biryanis with a month long festival to celebrate the rice dish. Every Wednesday to Saturday the DJ will add an element of nostalgia. At Indus Restaurant at Convention Tower, Dubai World Trade Centre, fromtoday until March 1. Call 04-886 8713.
The Six Nations Face Off
Catch all the rugby action live at McGettigan’s Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, shown live on the multiple screens alongside Irish grubs with an array of hops and freshly prepared beverages. Daily happy hour from 4-8pm.