Korean National Ballet: Giselle Image Credit: Supplied

ABU DHABI

Korean National Ballet: Giselle

A timeless, romantic ballet in two acts featuring a ersatile troupe of 90 dancers, and specially choreographed by French choreographer Patrice Bart, at Emirates Palace Auditorium, Abu Dhabi, tonight at 8pm. Tickets from Dh175. This will be followed tomorrow with a concert by the Korean Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Maestro Chi-Yong Chung and featuring the acclaimed piano soloist, Jae-Hyuck Cho. abudhabifestival.ae

Modest Fashion and Beauty Weekend

A three-day event dedicated to celebrating the elegance of dressing conservatively. Showcasing the latest modern fashion trends and will include catwalk shows, as well as beauty and styling workshops at the beauty pop-up. Taking place at Yas Mall, until Saturday.

A Night of House

Martin Ikin, who has created remixes with the likes of Mariah Carey and released records under leading labels including Hed Kandi, will be spinning the decks at Buddha-Bar Beach, The St Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi. Doors open at 10pm. Call 02-4988888.

DUBAI

Arabesque on swyp Beach Canteen

A night of food, entertainment and music featuring Arab talent. Kick off the evening with a chance to go karaoke at the open mic session from 4-6.30pm, followed by a performance from Emirati acapella group Sama Quartet at 6.30pm. Tunisian sensation Mahdi Baccouch takes the stage at 7pm performing his latest hits, followed by Lebanese pop and rock band Adonis (pictured). Concluding the evening, is comedian Wonho Chung at 9pm. Tickets Dh50, including VAT, available at the ticket booth at swyp Beach Canteen entrance or via platinumlist.net. dubaifoodfestival.com

Dubai Modest Fashion Week

Showcasing modest fashion designers from 26 countries, along with people of determination, who will also be represented. Taking residence at miX by Alain Ducasse, in Emerald Palace Kempinski, until Saturday. Register on the website to attend. modestfashionweeks.com

World of Women Cinema Festival

To celebrate International Women’s Day, Reel Cinemas will be hosting a festival that recognises outstanding films and achievements of women in the local and international film industry. To be hosted at Dubai Marina Mall, until Saturday, each day will focus on different aspects and challenges that women face in today’s world. The first day will be on ‘relationship and identity’, followed by ‘women in sport’ and the final day ‘human rights’. Tickets at Dh50 per day, with access to all screenings. reelcinemas.ae.

Celebrate Being a Woman

Explore a culinary voyage every night with ladies dining at 3in1, Vida Downtown can avail a 50 per cent off on the total bill from 7-10pm, applicable on house beverages too. Until March 31. Call 04-8883444.

Captain Marvel on Burj Khalifa

Captain Marvel will be taking over the Burj Khalifa, celebrating the release of the movie, with a show at The Dubai Fountains at 8.40pm.

Vibe Series and House of Afrika

A perception-shifting experience fans of afro house with enigmatic DJ and producer Mo Black in the spotlight, supported by Shamsa and Charl Chaka, at Tamanya Terrace, Radisson Blu Hotel, 10pm onwards. Dh100 at the door, cash only. Call 04-3669111.

Escape In pop-up

A pop-up activation focused on intrigue, challenge and mastery, at On42, Media One Hotel, running every Thursday and Friday, 7pm to 1am, in March. The interactive concept tasks groups of friends to riddle their way through one of four challenge rooms, to gain access to the experience. Free entry. facebook.com/DXBExperiments

Food Donation Drive

City Centre Deira has partnered with Emirates Red Crescent to host a food drive, inviting the community to donate canned food for distribution to the disadvantaged. In return for each donation, they will be entitled to enter a raffle draw. Visitors can make their canned food donations at the DFF Social Hub, until Saturday.

Kids’ workshops

Little ones can tap into their creative potential at Downtown Dubai. All through March (Thursday to Saturday), #MyDowntownDubai vibes will be heartened with a series of workshops. Kids between the ages of 3 and 11 can explore their craft skills and enhance their creative talents. From 5-10pm, free of charge.

SHARJAH

Sharjah Biennial 14 Opening Day

An opening programme that includes film screenings, exhibitions, performances, off-site activations and talks. Running until June 10, SB14 takes place in Sharjah’s heritage areas as well as off-site venues across the Emirate. Today, ‘Leaving the Echo Chamber’ exhibits will feature more than 80 artists and 60 commissions at Sharjah Art Foundation; live performances by Leuli Eshraghi (2pm) and Neo Muyanga (3pm) at Al Hamriyah Studio; as well as a film screening Mababangong Bangungot (Perfumed Nightmare) Tagalog with English and Arabic subtitles at Mirage City Cinema, Al Mureijah Square.